‘So the Rumors Were True!?’: Fans Slam Remy Ma After She Attended a Football Game with Eazy The Black Captain Months After Husband Papoose Allegedly Knocked the Battle Rapper Out

The alleged cheating rumors surrounding Remy Ma and Eazy The Block Captain have been spiraling for weeks. But fans are certain the two are lovers after recent footage captured them at a football game.

The rumored couple took a trip to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, over the weekend where they attended the Eagles-Cowboys football game on Sunday, Nov. 5. A fan caught Remy and Eazy together inside the stadium while on Instagram Live but mistook the battle rapper for Remy’s husband, Papoose.

Fans shame Remy Ma after she’s seen out with battle rapper who Papoose reportedly knocked out. (Photo: @remyma/Instagram)

“Look at Remy Ma and Papoose man, what’s going on,” the unknown man said while flashing the camera their way. In the video, both Remy and Eazy can be seen smiling at each other seconds before noticing the camera. Once Eazy’s face became recognizable, the cameraman quickly turned his phone away.

Unfortunately, several social media users had already received a clear-eyed view of Eazy, which added more fuel to Remy’s scandal of alleged infidelity.

The video was also shared on X, where fans seemed to be almost certain that the “Conceited” lyricist native was stepping out on her husband of 15 years.

A few commenters appear to still be in disbelief about the rumors that Remy would actually cheat on Pap. One person wrote, “Oh d–n Remy fr u going out real bad,” while another person penned, “Wait.. so the rumors were true!? D–n.”

A few others decided to stand ten toes down behind the “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” rapper, noting the fact that Papoose held her down while she was behind bars.

In 2008, Remy was sentenced to eight years in prison after she was found guilty of two counts of assault one year following her arrest for “accidentally” shooting a friend, Makeda Barnes-Joseph, twice amid an argument. During her sentence, she and Papoose got married over the phone. They had an official ceremony in 2015, a year after Remy was released.

“D–n there gotta be more. Like no way she just cheated on Pap……I don’t care for her but you gotta admit Pap [held] her down. If it’s true then love sucks,” one comment read. Another person tweeted, “We stand with Papoose a real man leave that little boy alone.”

Damn there gotta be more. Like no way she just cheated on Pap……I don’t care for her but you gotta admit Pap holder her down. If it’s true then love sucks. — omi (@omi03113637) November 7, 2023

Rumors about Remy and Eazy creeping together first surfaced back in June following reports that Papoose had knocked out the Philly native for being too “cozy” with his wife.

According to an alleged witness that night, the scuffle occurred after Papoose’s feelings were triggered once he saw how closely Remy and Eazy were hitting it off. “Papoose put Eazy The Block Captain to sleep last night,” a woman said on “The Star Report” radio show.

While Papoose never confirmed whether or not the physical altercation took place, both Eazy and Remy have denied the claims on their respective X accounts.

Three months after the alleged scuffle, Remy and Eazy’s rumored affair was put on blast by battle rapper Geechi Gotti during the third round of his and Eazy’s “I Do What I Want” faceoff.

During the intense round, Gotti told Remy that messing with Eazy could “ruin ya image.” He rapped, “We talking’ Barack and Michelle, Pap and Rem, n—a that’s us. Y’all are poster child symbol for Black love!”

On “The No Studio’N Network” podcast, Gotti explained his viral rap was all part of the battle.

“I’m talking to you [Remy] about this n—a,” he said. “I’m talking to a broad about you in your face, like, ‘Man, your n—a a b—h, he a sucka man why you f—k with this lame a– n—a? He can’t fight, he can’t do nothing for you.’”

Geechi Gotti Explains his Viral 3rd Round about Remy Ma & Eazy Da Block Captain pic.twitter.com/uXdAT9hHXL — POLO WORLD (@Billionairepolo) September 27, 2023

The Compton native then suggested he was giving Remy a “realization of what people are saying.”

Neither Remy nor Eazy has publicly addressed the cheating rumors, however, they often share posts of each other online. One of Eazy’s pinned Instagram posts features an interview he did from April as the mother of two sat right by his side.

