‘How You Cheat on Man That Held You Down In Prison’: Battle Rapper Alleges Remy Ma Is Cheating on Papoose with ‘the Help’ After Video Clips Surface of Her and Eazy The Block Captain

The streets are talking, and it doesn’t look good for married rappers Remy Ma and Papoose. Three months ago, the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” stars were hit with infidelity rumors after chatter about Papoose having a fight with a rapper he previously battled during her Chrome 23 rap battle event.

Fans said Eazy The Block Captain looked rather “cozy” at an event back in June, which allegedly angered Papoose and led to their alleged scuffle.

But more fuel has been added to the fire after many took notice of how “close” Remy and Eazy were at another rap battle event. A video circulating online shows the “Lean Back” rapper amongst a crowd of men cheering in excitement.

At one point, the video pans to catch Eazy turning around as he moves in closer to Remy’s face. She then points at the camera, and he looks back as if she was sending him a warning.

Fans’ speculation grew further after a photo of Remy posing in a green top, black cargo pants, and matching sneakers next to Eazy who wore the same colors while posting with his arm resting on her shoulder.

“Matching fits not crazy ?” read the post caption, according to The Neighborhood Talk.

The outlet also shared a clip of Eazy during another battle rap, where he said, “Keep this on the DL, if you heard a n—a did something to me over a female and he ain’t dead it’s probably ’cause I got the female.”

In that same battle, rapper Geechi Gotti made several references implying that Remy was cheating while noting that Papoose was present at every other rap battle except this one. “Fucking a n—a b—h when you ain’t got hands isn’t a smart move,” he said before later calling out Remy for “f——g the help.”

In a separate interview after the battle, Remy said it’s a part of the game when you battle rap, but if she had responded it would have confirmed, ‘that I was cheating.”

It’s unclear if the rumors are true, but there’s even more doubt after fans noticed that Papoose hasn’t shared a post featuring Remy on Instagram since sharing photos from “fight night in Vegas” during the Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. boxing match in July.

Meanwhile, Remy has not shared a post featuring her husband since sharing a celebratory message for his birthday back in March. She thanked him for their 4-year-old daughter, Reminisce MacKenzie Mackie, and for “the past 18 years & most of my happiest moments.”

Two months later, Papoose shared a touching tribute to Remy for their 15th wedding anniversary. Regardless, all of these clues are enough for fans to form their own opinion about what’s going on in the Mackies’ marriage.

Papoose held Remy down when she did a six-year bid in prison after she was found guilty of two counts of assault for “accidentally” shooting her friend Makeda Barnes-Joseph in 2007.

The two married while she was incarcerated and continued their relationship when she returned home in 2014. Four years later, they welcomed their “Golden Child” in December 2018. Remy also has an older son named Jayson from a previous relationship, and Papoose has three other children, Dejanae, Shamele, and Destiny Mackie.

