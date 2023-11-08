‘That Don’t Look Like Method Man to Me:” Method Man Fans In Uproar After ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Patrick Dempsey Was Named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

People magazine has chosen “Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey for its “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, which has the internet triggered upon learning the news.

Despite the good looks of “Dr. McDreamy,” many fans were shocked that the 57-year-old actor was chosen over younger, hunkier choices.

Dempsey first leaped into the hearts of teenage girls by playing a loveable nerd who became popular in the romantic comedy “Can’t Buy Me Love” back in 1987. After joining Shonda Rhimes‘ ABC drama as Derek Shepherd in 2005, he quickly became known as “Dr. McDreamy” to fans of the show he eventually left in 2015.

Actor Patrick Dempsey was chosen as People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive.” (Photo: People screenshot / YouTube)

Dempsey himself was shocked to learn that he won the title, stating that he thought it was a joke at first. He added that the title helped to build his ego and provided him the opportunity to use the attention for “something positive.”

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” said Dempsey. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

Fans of The Shade Room were especially triggered by the outlet’s choice. Several noted that they liked Dempsey but questioned why a more active and relevant actor wasn’t chosen.

“I mean this was a good choice…. And i usually say no to mayo. But this is a fine man,” wrote one person. Another said, “But Patrick is fine though,” replied one, prompting another fan to reply, “Yeah…. Like 15 years ago! Wtf are they doing giving it to him now?”

Yet, a handful expressed their belief that “Built for This” rapper Method Man was a better choice. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star goes viral for sharing videos of his toned body as he’s working out in the gym or flexing his eight-pack.

“Method man must’ve been busy,” noted one, prompting another to reply, “They keep disrespecting Method Man and I don’t like that.” A third said, “That don’t look like Method Man to me.”

Watch the Full Video Here.

The 52-year-old also flexed his muscles in a joint cover to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop for Men’s Health magazine. His co-star Larenz Tate, rapper LL Cool J, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts were also thrown into the ring as more suitable choices.

Several Black men have been chosen as People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” since the magazine began the issues back in 1985. Actor Michael B. Jordan had the honor in 2020, and “All of Me” singer John Legend was the “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2019.

“Luther” star Idris Elba won the title in 2018, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won it back in 2016. Denzel Washington was the first Black man to have the honor in 1996.

Trending Now:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.