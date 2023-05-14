‘Y’all Really Should’ve Been Asking for That @remyma Prayer’: Remy Ma and Papoose Celebrate 15 Years of Holy Matrimony

Every year on their anniversary, Papoose lets the world know just how much he loves his wife, Remy Ma, and this year is no different.

In honor of their 15-year wedding anniversary, the rapper took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute on Instagram about the power of “togetherness.”

Remy Ma and Papoose celebrated 15 years of marriage on May 13. (Photos: @papoose/Instagram)

Happy “FIFTEENTH YEAR” year wedding anniversary to my beautiful, smart, wife!!” he began in his caption. “Woww We’ve laughed together, cried together, lost together, won together. Through it all we stayed “TOGETHER”.

Papoose continued, “Togetherness/unity is powerful! She’s the best wife a man could ask for. Make sure y’all wish her well. God is the greatest!! #15 #blacklove.”

His post included 10 photos of the couple over the years, including images of them smiling on their wedding day and an appearance on a talk show. In addition to those, there is also a throwback of Remy and Papoose that appears to have been taken during her six-year incarceration for a weapons and assault charge from 2007.

Fans in the comment section were gushing over both rappers and their longtime love.

One said, “Remy and Papoose is a team all by themselves yessssssss black love.”

Meanwhile, others saluted the “Love and Hip Hop: New York” stars for being one of the most unproblematic unions on reality TV.

“Happy Super Happy Continuously Blessed 15th Anniversary!! I so love love love yall black love!! Forever truly couple goals to me!! I miss seeing yall family dynamics on tv!! Please always continue yall togetherness and absolutely enjoy yall entire day and lives together!!”

“They’re the true definition of LOVE & Hip-Hop…not that basura on tv.”

“This one of the couple we ain’t never heard no bs about!!! Happy for them fr.”

“Love this! A rapper couple who never in the headlines for drama.”

One final commentator said, “Y’all really should’ve been asking for that @remyma prayer” — a reference to the infamous prayer that led Ciara to her husband of seven years, Russell Wilson.

While reflecting on her time in jail, Remy Ma thanks Papoose for being the only person to never turn their back on her. Set your DVR this Sunday for an all-new episode of #UNCENSORED at 10P/9C only on TV One pic.twitter.com/92GLpDbkE6 — TV One (@tvonetv) April 14, 2021

Remy Ma and Papoose married in 2008 while the “Conceited” rapper was still incarcerated. She returned home in 2014, and a year later they wed in a beautiful mansion in Connecticut. Their ceremony was documented in the finale episode of “LHHNY” season 6.

The 42-year-old previously opened up about how her husband dedicated his life to supporting her while she was behind bars.

“For whatever reason, people took the opportunity to try to kick me when I was down,” Remy stated during a clip from her interview on “Uncensored.” “And the only person that 150 percent dedicated their life to me and to making sure that I was OK, not just physically but mentally — like, I was put in a place where it’s designed to drive you crazy within 90 days — was my husband.”

In July 2018, the Grammy-nominated artist revealed that she and her husband were expecting their first child together, whom they affectionately nicknamed “the golden child,” through IVF treatments.

Following years of infertility issues and after suffering a miscarriage, Remy and Papoose welcomed their daughter Reminisce MacKenzie on Dec. 14 that year.

The child’s arrival was captured on their three-episode reality series “Remy Ma & Papoose: Meet the Mackies.” It also included Papoose’s three children, Dejanae Mackie, Shamele Mackie, and Destiny, and Remy’s older son, Jayson, from their previous relationships.