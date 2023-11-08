Fans Say Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson and Terrell Owens Are ‘So Disgusting’ After They Boast About Sleeping with ‘17 Women In 12 Hours’ In the Dominican Republic

Former Cincinnati Bengals teammates Terrell Owens and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson had a conversation about a past vacation they had that left some fans disgusted.

On Nov. 7, the pair of former All-Pro wide receivers were on Instagram Live together when Johnson decided to take a trip down memory lane. Johnson asked his friend, “Remember that time we was in the [Dominican Republic] with them women and the orgies?”

Owens answered, “Aw yeah, I had the big girl. I took one, I had to take one for the team.” Johnson said that sometimes you have to do that, and Owens said, “Big girls need love too.”

Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens talk on Instagram live about the time they had sex with 17 women in 12 hours in the Dominican Republic. (Photo: @ochocinco @terrellowens/Instagram)

Johnson said that he and Owens had relations with 17 women in a 12-hour period. The number seemed to catch the Hall of Famer off guard as he questioned if Johnson had gotten the amount right. Johnson said, “I don’t forget nothin’ like that boy. 17 women, 12 hours.”

Owens said that he thought that the number was 12, but Johnson said, “you can’t end sex on even numbers. That’s how I know it was a odd number.” That logic seemed sound enough to Owens as he said that sounded right. He went on to say he was “done” after two or three because he needed to recover.

While the old friends laughed at the memory, fans didn’t seem to find the ribald story funny. One person said, “This is so disgusting!!! I’m about to be celibate because…,” while another one called the former NFL players out, saying, “They some proud HEAUXZ!”

Another commenter wondered why this story had to be told on Instagram. “They couldn’t have called each other privately,” they asked.

Johnson and Owens didn’t say when their sexcapade took place, but it was most likely before Johnson started dating his fiancée, Sharelle Rosada. Johnson met Rosada through Instagram, and the pair went public in 2020. They had a daughter in 2022, and Johnson popped the question in January of this year.

Johnson has seemingly moved on from his promiscuous past, as he now presents himself as a one-woman man. Ochocinco is trying to get his friend Shannon Sharpe to follow in his footsteps as he recently tried to set the Hall of Fame tight end up with actress Yvonne Orji.

The “Insecure” star recently went viral after a September interview with her and Chelsea Handler resurfaced. In the interview, Orji talked about being a virgin at age 39. Orji said, “People were like, ‘Oh, Yvonne.’ I was like, ‘Pray for him,’ whoever he is. There’s a lot of pent-up energy up in here with me.”

The topic came up on the Nov. 6 episode of “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho,” where Johnson said that he asked his followers, “What y’all think about this God-fearing woman who has herself aligned in the right places being unionized with Unc?”

Johnson made the case for Orji, but Sharpe was not listening. The “First Take” host said, “I’m looking for a sinner.” He then said that he wanted adult film star Miss B. Nasty instead of Orji. Sharpe said he didn’t want anybody walking the straight-and-narrow and would keep a Bible by his bed.

Trending Now:

Never miss a story — sign up for ATLANTA BLACK STAR’S free daily newsletters to stay up-to-date on the latest developments from top news headlines to celebrity news.