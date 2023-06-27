‘Papoose Put Eazy the Block Captain to Sleep’: Remy Ma Speaks Out Amid Rumors That She Cheated on Her Husband Papoose with the Battle Rapper He Reportedly Knocked Out

Remy Ma wants critics to “stop with the lies,” after rumors of a possible fight between her husband, Papoose, and rapper Eazy The Block Captain began circulating online.

The alleged scuffle reportedly took place on Saturday, June 17 while the rappers were at a Chrome 23 event named “The Grudge Card” in New York City.

Remy Ma speaks out following rumors that she cheated on Papoose with the battle rapper he allegedly knocked out. (Pictured: @remyma/Instagram)

Founded by Remy Ma, the female battle rap competition was created in order to support “women to push through the culture for equally,” per its Instagram page.

It was reported that attendees at Chrome 23 were unhappy with the dull performances that took place and were upset at how little the “Lean Back” rapper promoted her shindig.

In addition to issues surrounding disappointed attendees, drama soon broke out once Eazy The Block Captain supposedly became “too cozy” with Remy. The “Top Tier” rapper has been a part of Chrome 23 for years, and actively participates as a battle rapper.

According to an alleged witness, their coziness ticked Papoose off, leading to their scuffle. On June 18, the unnamed caller spoke on The Star Report radio show and claimed, “I see Papoose, and it was kind of like an aggressive motion.”



The woman continued, “And Papoose swings. The next thing I know, Eazy was on the floor, and it was a lot of commotion. And people were running out of the room. Remy came in, and her security came behind her. And then they closed the door and they were arguing.

“So this whole ‘it didn’t happen,’ that’s bull s–t. Umm, he did go night night. Papoose put Eazy The Block Captain to sleep last night,” she said. “What it was about? I don’t know, but he was putting — he was very, he was playing Remy very close last night. A little too close to comfort.”

Once social media got wind of this, Eazy The Block Captain urged Papoose to put an end to the “rumors.”

“Real N—-s do real things right? @Papooseonline … Yo Boul clear these rumors up before I do #algorithmboul,” Eazy wrote.

Though Papoose has yet to respond, Remy Ma denied the claims on her Twitter account. “I’d like to apologize to everyone that was disappointed in tonight because we couldn’t get 3 full rounds from all the opponents…”



She continued writing, “I tried…and can y’all please STOP with the Eazy & Pap LIES There’s NO place like Chrome! Right back at it ; see y’all in August #Chrome23.”

Despite her tweet, users still managed to interject their own beliefs surrounding what happened behind the scenes. A few users even suggested that Remy stepped out on Papoose with Eazy, and concluded that was the real reason why the men entered a supposed scuffle.

“So a dude was ‘getting too close’ to Remy Ma at a battle rap event, folk say Papoose knocked him out, Remy said it didn’t happen, and now the story is ‘Remy cheated even though Pap held her down!’ Men cheat on women holding them down every day, b. Twitter is funny lol.”



“Remy said Eazy and Pap didn’t fight so who started that rumor.”



“Remy Ma cheating on papoose is wild. B—h he held you down for 8 years, most N—as would’ve got a new b—h in 8 days.”

In 2008, Remy was found guilty of two counts of assault one year following her arrest for “accidentally” shooting a friend, Makeda Barnes-Joseph, twice amid an intense argument. She was sentenced to eight years in prison. During her time behind bars, she and Papoose married over the phone.

Six years after her conviction, Remy was released from prison. She and Papoose’s hip-hop love story was then documented for viewers’ eyes after they joined “Love and Hip Hop: New York.”



Throughout their time on the show, fans were able to see Papoose and Remy have an official wedding ceremony while also witnessing their struggles with fertility. In July 2018, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together through IVF.

That same year, Remy and Papoose welcomed their daughter, Reminisce MacKenzie, to the world. In addition to the 4-year-old, Papoose also has three older children: Dejanae, Shamele and Destiny Mackie.

Remy had an older son, Jayson, prior to her relationship with Papoose.

In May, the couple celebrated 15 years of holy matrimony together, which caused many fans on social media to deem them as “goals.