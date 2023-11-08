‘She Is Nothing Like What People Think’: Keke Wyatt Spills the Tea on Her and Angie Stone’s Fallout on ‘R&B: Divas’

Keke Wyatt is flying high as she prepares her first album in six years while managing her return to reality television.

The soulful R&B singer gave fans a full glimpse into her life on “Keke Wyatt’s World,” but some fans will never forget her tumultuous time on another reality series.

Wyatt was a fan-favorite on the hit show, “R&B Divas: Atlanta,” that also included other legendary vocalists such as “Touch It” artist Monifah, Syleena Johnson, Brownstone singer Nicci Gilbert and Faith Evans. The series first aired in 2012, but Wyatt left after just two seasons, following a series of heated back-and-forth incidents with her castmates.

Keke Wyatt addresses past beef with “R&B Divas” co-star, Angie Stone. (Photos: Keke Wyatt/ Atlanta Black Star)

In an exclusive interview with Atlanta Black Star, Wyatt revealed where she stands with each of the ladies.

“Syleena Johnson was just being in a wench,” she said. “But that’s my homie. She cool. She real. She was acting weird on the show, though.

When asked to clarify what she referred to as “acting weird,” Wyatt said, “I don’t know. I don’t want to talk about it.”

She added that she’s still cool with Gilbert, and talks regularly to Faith. For season two, former Xscape singer LaTocha Scott and Angie Stone joined the cast, though Wyatt seemed to butt heads the most with Stone.

“Angie Stone is, like, really like my homie. She … is nothing what people think. She is a sweet woman and she is Godly. And like, the Lord really works through her and she’s a beautiful person.”

n the midst of a heated argument during one episode, Wyatt explained that she had a lot of respect and love for Stone but she had to call her out for previous remarks she had made about Gilbert.

At the time, the “No More Rain” singer was standing ten toes down on what she said and would not budge. “Ok, well what you want to do ’bout it?” she said to Wyatt as she was At the time, Stone was standing ten toes down on what she said and would not budge.

Stone said, “Okay, well, what you want to do ’bout it?” and then Wyatt responded by saying, “Well, we can go outside if it gotta go to that.”

Both ladies never made it outside, but the “Mahogany Soul” singer quit “R&B Divas” the following year in 2014. Wyatt believes that is when they began to understand each other on a deeper level.

“I think that the day that we both decided to quit the show is when we like connected because I understood everything she was saying as she understood everything I was saying. And it just kind of went from there,” Wyatt explained.

The mother of 11 claims their friendship is nothing like how it was portrayed on the show.

“That was why I was afraid of reality TV because they purposely put her there to aggravate the hell out of me,” said Wyatt.

She now describes their relationship as one where they are “the best of friends and sisters in Christ.”

She added, “And now, like, I’ll call her if I’m going through some crazy crap. I will call her and be like, ‘Pray for me. Pray with me right now.’ And she will literally drop whatever she’s doing,” Wyatt continued.

“R&B Divas: Atlanta” was later canceled in 2015 after three seasons, but Wyatt has adamantly stated her belief that the cancelation stemmed from her unwillingness to return.

Viewers can now watch more of Wyatt on the next episode of “Keke Wyatt’s World” on WE tv on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. EST. Episodes will be available for streaming the following day on ALLBLK.

