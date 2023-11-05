Ochocinco Wants To Connect “Unc” Shannon Sharpe To Adult Star Who Says He “Can Be In My OF Videos”

Shannon Sharpe always takes a position on polarizing topics, and now that he and his friend Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson have their podcast “Nightcap” he is talking about more risque topics. Recently, Sharpe weighed in on the issues between former basketball player Joe Smith and his wife, Kisha Chavis, who he found out has an OnlyFans account.

Sharpe felt that Smith was a bit naive about his anger at the Only Fans revelation since his wife was apparently in the adult film business before.

Joe Smith, the No. 1 overall pick of the 1995 NBA draft, went viral during the week as he learned his wife, Kisha Chavis, was on OnlyFans.

Chavis filmed Smith’s reaction as he expressed frustration with her.

Shannon Sharpe(Photo:@shannonsharpe84/Instagram)

The Sharpe Effect

“I can’t believe I’m sitting here just finding out you got an OnlyFans page,” Smith says in the now-viral video. “Out of all these years, the disrespect that comes with it. You could’ve talked to me before you did it.”

Shannon elaborated that women on platforms like Only Fans make upwards of $200,000 and that if he saw that, he would go from outrage to his wife’s manager.

“I tell you here what I would do: look down the check, and it says $200,000,” Sharpe said. “I don’t know who you have in there, but I am in charge now.”

Well, that co-sign set off a chain reaction, and a porn star named Miss B Nasty reached out to Sharpe on X saying, “Shannon Sharpe, you can be in my OF videos.”

