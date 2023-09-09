‘Shereé’s RHOA Audition Leaks Online and It’s ‘So Boring’ Fans Believe Nene Leakes Wasn’t Lying About Helping Her Land on the Show

Fans are convinced that Nene Leakes helped Shereé Whitfield get cast on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” amid the leaking of her “boring” audition tape.

Fans are saying Nene Leakes (right) wasn’t lying about producers calling Shereé Whitfield (left) “boring” after Leakes’ audition tape leaked online. (Photos: @shereewhitfield/Instagram, @neneleakes/Instagram)

While it is unclear who initially uploaded the 53-year-old’s video, @RayLoveJr_ on X got ahold of it and re-posted it for everyone on the platform to see. In the recording, Whitfield can be heard talking about herself, her children, and her business in a monotone.

“My name is Shereé Whitfield, and I am an up-and-coming designer. Moved to Atlanta 15 years ago, I followed my mom and my brother,” the fitness enthusiast said. Throughout the interview, Whitfield highlighted having a “passion for fashion” and introduced her idea of “She by Shereé.”

“I’m busy working on my designs, all day I’m – I go to the gym, I come home,” she stated. “After that it’s just pretty much working on my designs She by Shereé, meeting with all types of different people from sketch artists to calling manufacturers and meeting with my design team. It’s … it’s hectic.”

The highly-anticipated clothing brand has been a huge part of Whitfield’s storyline since her start on the show. The talked-about dream finally came to fruition in the “RHOA” season 14 finale after she debuted her fashion collection with a fashion show.

Elsewhere in the interview, Whitfield named some of her hobbies, which included “traveling, spending time with my kids, laughing, and working out.”

After watching her video, a few X users brought up how bland Whitfield’s tape was and suggested that Leakes was not lying about going “to bat” for her to secure a peach on the show.

“Yup, Nene definitely helped Shereé get on the show and I definitely believed Nene when she said the producers found her boring before casting her. I’m saving this video for when I have insomnia #RHOA.”

Yup, Nene definitely helped Shereé get on the show and I definitely believed Nene when she said the producers found her boring before casting her. I’m saving this video for when I have insomnia #RHOA https://t.co/6kTINiNthw — Salva (@SalvaCambranes) September 7, 2023

“D–M Nene was not lying here cause Shereé’s audition tape was BORING #RHOA.”

“And she wanted us to believe Nene didn’t help her get on the show? Lmfaoooooo.”

“The apologies y’all owe @NeNeLeakes continue to stack up. Cause baby.”

“Child Nene sure wasn’t lying when she said she had to help mamas get on the show, cause godd–m sheree was just spewing out anything.”

During the “RHOA” season 4 reunion, Leakes told the reunion host Andy Cohen that producers were initially “on the fence” when it came to hiring Whitfield.

“I told them about Shereé and Shereé interviewed, however, they thought Shereé was a tad bit boring. I think you may have gotten the notes and I went to bat for her,” Leakes claimed.

She continued, “I did do that as a friend, as an associate, I did say ‘I think that Shereé will come out when she’s around me.’”

Whitfield quickly rebutted that it was her storyline that “jumped off” season 1 of the show.

“I’m just telling you what the producers said,” Leakes clapped back.

Whitfield and Leakes were two OGs of the franchise and have made their own distinctive marks on the reality show. Though they began the series as friends, the two women had their fair share of rifts and arguments before Leakes ultimately left the show in 2020.

Although Whitfield and Leakes haven’t been spotted together for some time, the mother of three did wish Leakes “the best in, you know, all of her endeavors” in a 2022 interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

