‘She Either Got a Nose Tweak or She Got Fillers’: Shereé Whitfield’s New Confessional Look Has Fans Doing a Double Take

Fans seem to be obsessed with Shereé Whitfield‘s look on the current season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” For months now, there has been speculation that she had a few snips and tricks done to her face.

However, her confessional look on the latest episode of the hit reality series has many saying this is proof.

Donning what looked like a purple draping garment that covered her neck and exposed her shoulders, Whitfield left more people zooming in on her face than her hair and outfit.

The outlet Sippin’ the Montea shared a side-by-side photo collage of Whitfield from the episode that aired on July 9 with a plump face and small eyes and another of her from years ago.

Fans took to social media to question what was going on with her face and exactly how much plastic surgery she has had done.

“She looks swollen- should’ve confirmed the healing timeline before scheduling the work to ensure she’d be ready for confessionals”

“She either got a nose tweak or she got fillers.”

“The thing about surgery is ONE AND DONE. if it messes up 1st time. The fixture will be worst.”

“Smh, looking like somebody that was stung by a million bees.”

“Remember season 1 when she said she would never get surgery or fillers because she didn’t need it when she went with Kim?! Pepperidge Farm remembers.”

One fan suggested the reality star make money off her “new face,” stating, “Surgery by Sheree up next.” Meanwhile, others say she looked like other celebrities.

“That leff side is giving Trick Daddy vibes.

“Sheree’s new face is kinda giving me Cardi B. #RHOA.”

pic.twitter.com/FQ8oD14ngJ — Chadwick (@ohchadwick) July 10, 2023

This is not the first time people have been in an uproar about purported surgery on Whitfield’s face.

During a New York press run in mid-June, fans said she looked unrecognizable in a quick promo video for the She Duffel Bag from her company She by Shereé.

Fans could not focus on the bag’s advertisement as some zoomed in on the mother of three’s face, comparing it to photos she’s shared on her Instagram over the past few months.

Some suspect she’s had more plastic surgery after being suspicious about her having cheek fillers earlier this year.

Whitefield highlighted the most recent episode of “RHOA” on her Instagram page, where she shared a photo with some of the show’s OG cast members. She sort of looked like her old self while sitting at dinner with Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow.