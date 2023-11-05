Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose’s Ex-Wife Molly Qerim Continue to Feed Messy Dating Rumors as Smith Reveals During ‘First Take’ That Qerim Frequently Calls Him

Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim aren’t helping defuse relationship allegations, as fans believe they had a lovers’ quarrel on TV.

Smith and Qerim have worked together since July 2015 when Qerim took up the moderator position from Cari Champion. A year after being made a permanent part of the ESPN sports debate show, Qerim started dating Smith’s friend the former NBA star Jalen Rose.

Rose and Qerim got married in 2018, but the relationship did not last long. In 2021, the NBA analyst filed for divorce, but both parties said that it was mutual, and they wanted to keep an amicable relationship.

Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim continue to fuel dating rumors as they seemingly flirt on “First Take.” (Photos: @stephenasmith/Instargram, @mollyqerim/Instagram)

During the divorce, rumors swirled that Smith played a part in Qerim and Rose’s separation. Allegedly, he and Qerim sparked their own romance. Rose shot down the speculation in a 2022 article with GQ, telling the publication that it “was laughable.” However, the gossip persisted.

Since then, Rose has been let go from ESPN, and the rumors have ramped up as Smith and Qerim seemingly get more flirtatious as time passes. During the Nov. 2 episode of “First Take,” Smith and Qerim got into an argument where the 56-year-old let fans know how much Qerim contacts him.

While talking about who they think would win the NFC in the NFL, Smith said, “I started off with Philly, but I have my trepidation based on what I’ve seen.” Qerim then asked him what team he was leaning toward, and Smith said he hadn’t decided because his list is “fluid,” which is a running joke.

The panel groaned, and Qerim joked, “Thanks for educating us on TV. Maybe you can let us know when the show ends.” Smith then made a joke, saying that he wasn’t focused because he was too worried about how good he looked. Qerim tried to talk about his pocket square, but Smith continued to boast about himself.

"Could you stop talking for once?" 👀 pic.twitter.com/NnIBMN44H5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 2, 2023

Qerim said, “Could you stop talking for once so I could compliment you? Does the pocket square have a stripe?” Smith said, “Yes, and if you tell me to stop talking one more time, I’m gonna wait until you pick up the phone to call me and watch what I do when you have these conversations. Watch what I do next time you call me.”

Qerim said that she wasn’t going to call him, but Smith shot back, saying, “You can’t help it.” Qerim said she only calls him when things need to be done, but Smith said that she also calls him “just to vent.”

Their argument had fans believing that they were more than just co-workers. One fan on social media wrote, “Stephen A and Molly be flirting like a lil middle school couple on ESPN every morning.” While another claimed, “Stephen A & Molly argue like they be f——n’. S—t is comedy to watch.” One commenter compared them to former “Good Morning America” co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.

Stephen A & Molly in a few years. pic.twitter.com/PxMHcDih7L — The NWO Podcast® (@TheNWOPodcast) November 2, 2023

This wasn’t the first time Smith and Qerim’s actions could be taken as flirtatious this week. One day earlier, Smith discussed whether he would rather have Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill or Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Smith was talking to a female panelist in a lower and quieter voice than usual when Qerim asked, “Why do you have to say it in that tone, though?” She then mimicked his voice and said, “It’s like the like ‘sexy voice’ that comes out.” Smith said when he doesn’t yell, his voice is always “sexy” and that he was only doing it because Qerim had told him to be quiet earlier.

