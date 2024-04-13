‘We Both Really, Really Look Good’: Stephen A. Smith Makes Jalen Rose’s Ex Molly Qerim Blush During ‘First Take’ Despite Claims They Are Not Dating 

For the past three years, ESPN commentator Molly Qerim has been at the center of a putative love triangle that has captured the imagination of social media.

After divorcing her ex-husband Jalen Rose, she was rumored to be involved with another sports personality, their mutual colleague Stephen A. Smith.

Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim continue to fuel dating rumors as they wear the same color on “First Take.” (Photo: @stephenasmith @mollyqerim/Instagram)

Rose and Qerim both agreed on the reasons for their split, stating that they were “in accord about why” they were breaking up and choosing to keep those reasons private.

Still, the former New York Knicks player said he found it amusing to watch the public speculate about their breakup, particularly rumors suggesting a relationship between Qerim and Smith.

After years of speculation, Smith finally cleared the air on the Wednesday, April 10 episode of ESPN’s “First Take.” During the episode, both he and Qerim were wearing the same color, prompting Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, the third host on the show, to joke that the two must have just gotten married because they were both wearing white.

“Who said ‘I do, first?’” Russo quipped while wearing purple. His co-hosts went on to compliment each other before Smith said “No, there’s nothing going on, you understand what I’m saying. America been lying about that for a couple of years.”

Qerim added, “People actually believe it.”

“They sure do. I get asked all the time,” Russo joked, before Qerim says, “It’s ridiculous.”

“Here’s the upside to all of that … they know my taste,” the “Stephen A. Smith: The First Take Years” author said with his signature arrogance. “So, therefore, they know my taste. That’s a compliment to her.”

“Obviously, she has great taste as well,” Smith added. “So I guess that’s America’s way of saying we both really, really look good.”

Fans thought Smith’s bit was comical, with many still not believing he and Qerim were never an item.

“Jalen rose punching the air hearing this,” one comment read, while another said, “It be too many coincidences between them lol they definitely talk or something!!”

At least one X user blasted Qerim for the alleged switcharoo, commenting, “Going from Jalen Rose’s hairline to Stephen A.’s would be wild for Molly.”

While many are just hearing this from Smith, Rose has been vocal about how the rumors have impacted his life, even as he has tried to swerve out of the lane when asked about the two.

“Unequivocally, I’m not here to speak for what he does in his personal life or what she does in her personal life, I got love for both of them,” he said in a GQ interview in 2022. “We still 100. I would just say that for people who thought we parted ways because they have a relationship? Then I got some swampland in Detroit to sell you for top dollar. That is not why we split.”

The former Chicago Bulls player said that the alleged relationship, though he has never verified it, between his ex and Smith plagues him most when he goes online.

“I might say something about someone’s team and I’ll see, ‘That’s why Molly left him!’ or ‘That’s why Stephen A. kickin’ it wit’ yo ex-wife!” he said, continuing, “That’s not true.”

Rose said that he had to still remain professional and respectful.

“I work with him, I got love for him, and that’s my brother. I got love for her, we were friends before we were married, we just didn’t work as a couple,” he explained. “We cool! But for me to see the speculation and for people to assume that was why, it bothered me,” he said.

Now, with Smith clearing the air, maybe Rose can find some peace. But it doesn’t appear that fans will let up soon.