‘She Said What We All Felt’: Fans Are Pleased Tiffany Pollard ‘Gobbled TF Out of Omarosa’ as Profanity-Laced Rant Goes Viral

A clip has gone viral of “House of Villains” stars Omarosa Manigault Newman and Tiffany “New York” Pollard having a spicy exchange on the latest episode of the E! reality show.

Pollard called out the former Donald Trump White House director of communications for her association with the twice-impeached president, and she did not mince words. The clip has been viewed millions of times on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Omarosa Manigault Newman (left) and Tiffany Pollard (right) square off on the reality show “House of Villains.” (Photos: @DoctorJonPaul / X)

Pollard is known for appearing on the reality shows “Flavor of Love,” VH1’s “I Love New York,” and “Celebrity Big Brother,” and she did not disappoint “House of Villains” fans when she came for Manigault Newman. The competition show, which premiered Oct. 12, eliminates a new cast member every week, and upon learning that she was about to be eliminated, Pollard let her thoughts about the former Trump associate be known after Omarosa asked her if she wanted her sympathy vote.

“You just said, in front of all these people, that you did not want my vote,” Omarosa told Pollard face to face.

This prompted a response from Pollard, who did not bite her tongue.

“Since I already said that, Omarosa, may I also say that I find you to be a c—k-sucking, c—m-guzzling Republican c—t,” she said. “And I sleep better at night knowing that you’re not in the White House.”

The account @DoctorJonPaul shared the clip on X with the caption, “She said what we all felt.”

She said what we all felt.



pic.twitter.com/eSOKkJE1ZC — Jon Paul, Ed.D. (They/Them/Tired)🏳️‍🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) November 3, 2023

In an interview with Page Six, the 41-year-old reality star revealed why she called Manigault Newman such choice words.

“Well, Omarosa, bless her heart, but she tried me, and I had to remind her of the pecking order,” said Pollard. “I am the HBIC, always will be, and I’m the original. And she tried me.”

Fans of the series reacted on X, and several were not upset by Pollard’s critique.

“I fully squawked in surprise,” replied one shocked fan. Another fan wrote, “Omarosa was not ready to be gathered with such ease. New York is an absolute legend.”

“dayummmmm,” echoed another.

Radio host Mr. Mo Kelly replied, “Hey @Tawala, remember when you called @omarosa to have her come on with me, and she hung up on you? I do, too. True story. That said, I do not condone the verbal violence below. But I WILL laugh hysterically and retweet it. BODIED. CHALK OUTLINE.”

“Thanksgiving came early. Tiffany gobbled TF out of Omarosa,” echoed one.

Kelly also joked that Pollard was wanted for “murder” due to her roasting session and noted Manigault Newman’s compliance in working for the Trump administration.

“I didn’t mind her working for the Trump administration. I minded her trashing Black people while doing it,” he said. “And then wanting us to act like it didn’t happen upon leaving the administration. She used us as low-hanging fruit for political gain. Won’t forget.”

Manigault Newman left her job working for Trump after being fired in 2017. She later told “Entertainment Tonight” that she was conned by the former president, whom she first met as a contestant on his reality show that helped young entrepreneurs in business, “The Apprentice.”

“For me, I just can’t believe I fell for a con man, a con man who turned out to be the biggest fraud,” she said.

“House of Villains” airs Thursdays on E!

