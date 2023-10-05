‘He Must Pay!’: Former Donald Trump Ally Omarosa Calls Out Ex-President for ‘Saving His Worst Insults’ for Black Women

Former Donald Trump aide and reality star Omarosa Manigault Newman is bashing the former president for his harsh and derogatory remarks about Black women.

Manigault Newman, who served as Trump’s director of African-American outreach during his 2016 campaign and later oversaw White House public engagement during his tumultuous term as president, says he consistently directs his most disparaging comments toward Black women.

Former President Donald Trump, left, and Omarosa Manigault Newman, right. (Photos: Getty Images)

She made these remarks during an interview on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” on Monday, following reports that Trump had stormed out of the courtroom during his fraud trial and called the New York attorney general, who is suing him, “racist” and “a horror show.”

“I think it’s mostly about intimidation,” Newman said. “He has reserved his worst insults and his harshest language for women of color,” she told the show’s host, Erin Burnett.

As Manigault Newman pointed out, Trump has used racially tinged and offensive language to demean Black women. During the interview, she mentioned that Trump had previously referred to the attorney general as “Letitia Peekaboo James,” Vice President Kamala Harris as a “monster,” and called Manigault Newman herself a “dog.”

The former commander-in-chief and current Republican presidential frontrunner has also launched vicious verbal attacks against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is also prosecuting him, and U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is presiding over the Justice Department’s election conspiracy trial against Trump.

While Trump often dismisses the legal cases against him as a “witch hunt,” his attacks on these prominent Black women have served as dog whistles, leading to death threats and racial harassment from his staunch base.

It remains to be seen what backlash Manigault Newman may face from Trump for calling him out for his bigoted behavior. In 2018, her former reality show cast mate called her a “dog” for similar actions. At that time, Manigault Newman had recently released a book titled “Unhinged: An Insider Account of Trump’s White House,” in which she claimed he used the N-word.

For now, Manigault Newman insists that Trump needs a reality check.

“Donald Trump needs to look in the mirror. He is now facing accountability for his actions, and he can call people as many names as he wants. However, it is time for him to face the music, and he must pay. He will face consequences at the hands of a Black woman,” she said.

