T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce from Wife Amid Rumored Affair with His ‘GMA3’ Co-host Amy Robach

American journalist T.J. Holmes has filed for divorce from his wife of over 10 years, Marilee Fiebig, following Holmes’ alleged liaison with “Good Morning America 3” co-host Amy Robach.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach (Pictured: Screenshot from GMA3)

T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce

Page Six confirmed Holmes filed the paperwork on Wednesday, Dec. 28, noting, “Our source said the two had been separated for several months but that they were trying to ‘work things out’ when news of the alleged workplace romance broke in late November.”

Fiebig is Holmes’ second wife and the now-estranged couple shares one daughter together, 9-year-old Sabine, who was born in January 2013.

Before Fiebig, Holmes was married to journalist Amy Ferson.

While the reason behind their divorce is unclear, it is clear that they went their separate ways sometime in 2007. However, during their relationship, Ferson and Holmes were blessed with a son, Jaiden Holmes, and a daughter, Brianna Holmes. Both children along with their mother keep a rather low profile.

The Daily Mail was first to publish the story about a possible romance between Holmes and Robach after retrieving numerous photos that showed them rather flirty with each other and holding hands inside an Uber.

Due to these unforeseen events, the ABC network decided to temporarily remove both Holmes and Robach from co-hosting “GMA3,” calling their current circumstances an “internal and external distraction,” as reported by TMZ.

ABC News president Kim Godwin found that her decision was, “What I think is best for the ABC News organization.”



Although Robach and Holmes’ absence was temporary, E! News revealed that in a staff-sent memo, Godwin ordered both individuals to “remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review.”



So what does that mean for the show? According to E! News, Godwin’s memo also indicated, “There will be a ‘rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.”

Neither Holmes nor Robach have publicly discussed this decision.