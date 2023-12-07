Amy Robach and T.J Holmes’ Exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, Are Reportedly Dating Months After Finalizing Their Divorces

After surviving a Hollywood love scandal, many people worried about how Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, and their former spouses would bounce back from the backlash. However, over the last year, all four parties have found love in an epic relationship swap that is more aligned with reality television than the hard-hitting news that two reporters are used to covering.

News about Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig dating arrives on the heels of the “Amy & T.J. Podcast” debut.

(L – R) Marilee Fiebig, ex-spouse of T.J. Holmes is reportedly dating Amy Robach’s ex-husband, Andrew Shue. (Photo: @ajrobach/Instagram.)

In November 2022, Holmes, 46, and Robach, 50, both lost their jobs at “GMA3: What You Need To Know” when it was alleged that the two had an extramarital affair. ABC News honored its contractual obligations with the two by paying out both individuals’ contracts. The blowout not only left them without their coveted spots on the network, but made public the dissolution of their marriages.

The network said that the couple had not violated any company policy.

However, according to Variety.com, ABC News president Kim Godwin said she felt the relationship between the two had become “an internal and external disruption” for the company. Robach finalized her divorce from her husband of 12 years in March of this year. Holmes and Fiebig, who were married for the same amount of time, finalized their divorce last October.

According to sources, Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46, are now an item, hooking up with each other after they bonded over allegedly being cheated on by their exes.

“It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” one insider told Page Six.

Another source said, “They’re not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on.”

Shue, the former “Melrose’s Place” star, and Fiebig, an attorney, are rumored to have been dating for about six months though neither has commented nor confirmed any speculation about their suspected relationship.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ ex spouses Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue are dating, @PageSix reports.



The pair reportedly bonded over their divorces from the 2 former 'GMA3' co-anchors. pic.twitter.com/eE3uZRwRCh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 5, 2023

Robach and Holmes are now publicly a couple, but they maintain that they did not have a romantic relationship when people believed they were involved.

Months after losing their jobs, the two began pitching their own show to various outlets and networks before landing a podcast deal.

They were pretty outspoken about the scandal on the podcast’s Dec. 5 episode and how they were axed for what they describe as a non-affair. The show aired for its first time a year to the day after the network suspended them.

“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Holmes said in the debut episode of their podcast, adding, “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case. We both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

While Holmes denied that the two were in a relationship over a year ago, the two, according to sources, are “very much” in a relationship now. The insider says the pair enjoyed his birthday in the Bahamas this past August.

Robach said that she felt nervous about the new show because they would be sharing what has happened since being dismissed from “GMA3,” calling it “a year of hell.”

“We have fought for love,” she said. “And I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend.”

After keeping quiet on their romance, Holmes and Robach now proudly display their love, including most recently on the red carpet at the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.