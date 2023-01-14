Report: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Have Lawyered Up, Not Likely to Return to ‘GMA3’

Journalists Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are unlikely to return to their morning show at “GMA3: What You Need To Know,” according to a report from People.

The outlet reported on Friday, Jan. 13, that although the couple has not been terminated by ABC, 49-year-old Holmes and 45-year-old Robach are unlikely to return to the show.

“There are no negotiations about their future,” the source told People. “ABC is completing their investigation. While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen.”

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. (Photo: Screenshot from GMA3)

Holmes and Robach were caught holding hands in public back in November. News of the romantic relationship stunned fans, as both are married to other people. Robach is married to “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue, and Holmes is married to immigration lawyer Marilee Fiebig.

Robach reportedly separated from Shue in August, and their divorce is in the final stages. Holmes filed for divorce in December. Both couples were married in 2010.

TMZ reported on Friday that Holmes and Robach have lawyered up as ABC continues the investigation into their relationship. According to People, another source claimed that ABC has no grounds to fire the couple, who are reportedly doing fine amidst the scandal.

“They’re just going along and doing their thing,” said the source. “There’s no grounds to fire them on and they believe they won’t be fired,” the second source noted of their future at the company. “The network is just waiting for things to cool down. This happens at companies all the time.”

Holmes reportedly hired attorney Eric George, and Robach has retained Hollywood attorney Andrew Brettler. ABC initially released a statement noting Holmes and Robach had not violated company policy. However, they were removed from the air as ABC conducted an investigation. The couple’s attorneys feel that race is a factor in the duo being removed from the airwaves.

“Has ABC ever used the morals or conduct clause to fire or discipline 2 consenting adults at equal levels when both were white?”