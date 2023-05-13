T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Replaced on ‘GMA3’ Months After the Co-Hosts Were Fired Over Their Extramarital Affair 

Following months of talk about T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach‘s extramarital affair, the pair have been replaced as hosts of “Good Morning America 3: What You Need to Know.”

ABC announced that 40-year-old Eva Pilgrim and 41-year-old DeMarco Morgan will take over for Holmes and Robach. The new co-hosts will join Chief Health and Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton on the program.

ABC announced DeMarco Morgan (left) and Eva Pilgrim (center) as the new co-hosts of “GMA3: What You Need To Know” with Dr. Jennifer Ashton (right). (Photo: Good Morning America screenshot / YouTube)

Ashton previously worked with Holmes and Robach before the duo was terminated after their affair was revealed last December. Morgan was hired as a Los Angeles correspondent by ABC in 2022. Pilgrim joined the network as a correspondent in New York in 2015. Pilgrim later worked as a co-anchor of the weekend edition of “Good Morning America” in 2018.

The network also announced that Gio Benitez is set to take over the “Good Morning America” weekend broadcasts with Whit Johnson and Janai Norman as co-anchors.

ABC also shared the announcement on social media with the caption, “Allow us to reintroduce ourselves… Join us in welcoming @EvaPilgrim and @DeMarcoReports as co-anchors of #GMA3, along with #DrJenAshton as chief health and medical correspondent.”

Months before news of their replacements, Holmes and Robach were “aggressively” pitching their own television series at different networks. Their relationship cost them their jobs last November.

It also led Holmes to finalize his divorce from his ex-wife, attorney Marilee Fiebig and Robach from her husband “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue. Both were paid out of their contract and planned on revealing more of themselves in a daytime talk show about their chemistry.

It was allegedly turned down by major networks like CNN, CBS, Fox Television and NBC.

“If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What’s their expertise? Infidelity? They’d take anything,” one insider told the New York Post. “I think they’d host a game show at this point.”

One wrote, “2023 is going by so fast and so much is going on, that TJ Holmes + Amy Robach affair feels like it happened 17 years ago.”

A second brought up ousted CNN host, said, “I need @BET to throw a bag at TJ Holmes and Don Lemon and create a nightly show called The Green Eyed Bandits.”

Anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have officially been OUSTED from #GMA! Was their firing justified?! pic.twitter.com/BxiqiIFAv5 — The Bert Show (@TheBertShow) January 30, 2023

Meanwhile, Morgan spoke to Robin Roberts about his new gig in an emotional interview on May 11.

“I immediately started crying,” said Morgan after learning he’d gotten the job. “Because that wasn’t supposed to be my story. A boy with a Jheri curl back in the day in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Thank God for a mother who believed in making sure that she poured into what I wanted to become.”

The new “GMA3” host added that his father died when he was 10, and his mother “doubled up on the love.” He graduated from an HBCU, Jackson State University, after being denied acceptance into 11 other colleges. Morgan also shared that he learned the news of his brother’s death on the same day he was hired.

“GMA3” airs weekdays on ABC.