ABC Reportedly Fires T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach After ‘Extremely Contentious’ Mediation to Save Their Careers on ‘GMA3’ 

ABC reportedly is cutting ties with former “GMA3” hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach at the conclusion of a mediation session with the couple. Holmes and Robach were suspended after their affair came to light last December.

According to Page Six and other outlets, both Holmes, 45, and 49-year-old Robach will be paid out on their “Good Morning America” contracts. The outlet reports its source close to the matter said the session was “extremely contentious” and “a witch hunt.” The source claimed that representatives from ABC tried to label both hosts with several forms of misconduct.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. (Photo: Entertainment Tonight / YouTube)

ABC accused Robach of violating company policy by having alcohol in her office, which she reportedly countered by saying the liquor bottles in question were sent to her from ABC News executives. The network’s representatives also accused Robach of showing up intoxicated at work following the College Football National Championship last year.

The Page Six insider called the accusation “insane” and denied that Robach showed up to work while she was drunk. Holmes is being accused of having several affairs with ABC staffers, including a three-year affair with a then-married producer.

The couple’s exit contracts are still pending, but sources claimed that a deal is being brokered as the mediation is concluded. The source also noted that if the deal isn’t satisfactory, Holmes and Robach could file a lawsuit against ABC. The pair lawyered up prior to the mediation session.

“They have not finished mediation — but, yes, that will be the conclusion,” a source told the outlet. “Unless ABC reaches a satisfactory departure agreement with both Amy and T.J., they would both be looking at filing lawsuits against the network.”

The couple was also accused of not disclosing their relationship in a timely manner. Both Holmes and Robach are married, and their affair was exposed after photographs of them holding hands were published by the Daily Mail in November. Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue, while Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both couples reportedly became separated in August of 2022.

Mediation representatives from ABC also claimed that the couple’s on-set behavior was an issue, noting that their “behavior on set” was “uncomfortable” for several of the network’s staff. ABC originally said that Homes and Robach had not violated company policy with their romance.

CNN, among other outlets, also reports the pair’s permanent severance from the show is imminent.