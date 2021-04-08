‘She Don’t Even Know Why She Mad’: LisaRaye McCoy Talks About Estranged Relationship with Her Sister Da Brat, Leaving Many Scratching Their Heads

LisaRaye McCoy revealed in an exclusive clip of “Iyanla, Fix My Life” shared on The Shade Room on April 8 the reason she and her sister Da Brat, rapper and star of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” have an estranged relationship. In the recording, the actress opened up about the botched birthday surprise that ultimately ended with a heated argument between the two sisters on McCoy’s talk show — alongside co-hosts Claudia Jordan, Vivica A. Fox and Syleena Johnson — “Cocktails with Queens” last year.

When “Iyanla, Fix My Life” host Iyanla Vanzant asked McCoy why she was so upset during the virtual reunion, the 53-year-old disclosed her feelings were “hurt” that Da Brat came out publicly to the world without informing her first.

LisaRaye McCoy (left) and Da Brat (right) Photo:@thereallraye1 @sosobrat/Instagram

She said, “My upsetness is actually my feelings is hurt. When she [Da Brat] came out to the public, I know she’s going through a transition and stuff, but she have a new relationship, but this particular relationship, I haven’t heard anything. And when I say anything, I mean anything.”

McCoy added while discussing Da Brat’s surprise appearance on “Cocktails with Queens.” “And then, when they tried to surprise me on my show, I was shocked…I was surprised, shocked … That she had even agreed to come on to say happy birthday and then she said we’ve had some distance in our relationship and then when she said that, it was like, I don’t even, I don’t even know how to think about this. The girls kept egging it on, my co-hosts; for me y’all don’t know s–t.”

When Vanzant asked what the root of the “breakdown” between the actress and her sister was, McCoy reiterated that it stemmed from her feelings being hurt. “That’s my emotion.”

Vanzant told the “Queens with Cocktails” co-host, “That doesn’t sound like hurt feelings, Ms. LisaRaye.”

She responded, “I didn’t say it wasn’t that at that particular time. That moment — that was anger speaking.”

During Da Brat’s guest appearance on the show, she discretely revealed that life issues on her end caused the rift between her and McCoy and said although the two text from time to time, they haven’t physically seen each other for a while — even before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans who tuned into Vanzant’s clip were left confused. Many felt McCoy danced around the topic instead of answering the question.

“She don’t even know why she mad.”

“She said a whole lotta nothing 💀.”

“I’m still confused.”

“WHAT DID SHE EVEN SAY. She was speaking in cursive.”

“Lisa Raye just laying down wrapped like a burrito, saying a whole bunch of nothing! 😂😂😂.”

In 2018, during an episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” McCoy and Da Brat gave fans a glimpse of their bond while discussing the rapper’s financial woes. In the clip, Da Brat revealed she filed for bankruptcy following her guilty charge for smashing a bottle in a former cheerleader’s face in 2007. She told McCoy, “I was wrong, damn. I was wrong. I f—ed up. I made a mistake, I regret it, I went to jail. Yeah, OK. A lot of bad things happened, but I also met a lot of great people and learned a lot from it. I’m good with it.”

“The Player’s Club” actress tried comforting her sister by telling her how proud she was of the rapper. “I’m just really, really proud of you; I am. Because I know you been through a lot. And nobody really, really know except the people that’s really inside. But I wanna tell you that I love you.”

The premiere of the final season of “Iyanla, Fix My Life” is set to air at 9 p.m. EST on April 10 on OWN.