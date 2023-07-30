‘He Looking Way Too Happy’: Dr. Umar Johnson ‘Links Up’ with Sukihana Months After She ‘Shoots Her Shot,’ Fans Have Questions

Rapper Sukihana has had a crush on Dr. Umar Johnson for some time and has not been shy to let the world know.

On Sept. 28, 2022, she tweeted a lyric from her song “Grinch” that said she wanted to “f##k Dr.Umar and leave him woke right now.”

In response to her flirting, Dr. Umar explained he believed the singer loves her people and is in search of “some guidance” that he is willing to provide. But he was clear in saying to her he was into “business over backshots.”

“I am not interested in being intimate with my sister, not at this time, not in that current state of mind. No, but let’s get some work done,” he said, adding if they did they “could lead a revolution.”

Umar said Business over Backshots !



Dr Umar having fun with the internet’s Suki and Umar chatter on IG live.. as he responds to Sukihana lyric’s that said..



“wanna f*ck Dr Umar leave him woke right now”



Dr Umar has officially coined their tag-team as SukiPoppa or (SukiPapa)

In an interview, she said she was down with “King Kong consciousness. I’m very pro-Black. So, I care about my people. And I feel like if I was to pick somebody at the point it would be Dr Umar.”

Adding, “I was to meet Dr Umar he would shoot his shot with me because he gonna see me black chocolate conscious Queen the little goddess and daddy issues and I feel like you know exactly what to do with me.”

Earlier in the summer, she took to social media to let the Pan-African activist know how serious her feelings are for him, tweeting, “I think I’m ready to sit with Dr.Umar. I seen those interviews where he spoke on me and I think he might be the one to turn me into a wife.”

I think I’m ready to sit with Dr.Umar. I seen those interviews where he spoke on me and I think he might be the one to turn me into a wife — Suki WITH THE GOOD COOCHIE (@sukihanagoat) July 19, 2023

Later the same day, after his social media was blowing up from people tagging him, he posted, “The Prince of PanAfricanism is requesting a confidential meeting with sister Suki next Friday or Saturday, July 28th or 29th, ahead of his Miami Gardens lecture, at an undisclosed public location in South Florida to discuss her interest in collaborating on a public campaign and program to combat the sexual exploitation and abuse of black girls and women.”

Ten days after the two Delaware Valley natives played Twitter footsies, they met up in person.

Dr. Umar wore a royal purple African dashiki with a brass African medallion and his signature beads. Suki with the Good Good was toned down, wearing a black dress, crop hat and glasses. Both celebrity personalities were all smiles, with the militant Hoteper flashing his pearly whites and the “Forgot to Love Me” singer’s dimples plunging deep in her cheeks.

Fans hopped into the comments with remarks for the unusual coupling.

“Consciousness over coochie.”

“Not y’all actually look good togetherrrr. C’mon black loveee.”

“Peace and panafricanism over penetration! Building black women up over backshots.”

“Yay!!!! People don’t know Suki before she started entertaining. She wa on her black power s##t hella hard!!!”

Some people were not happy at all, questioning his commitment to the cause because they got along.

“Dr Umar, my respect level has now dropped to -0, good day Sir (hugged up all smiling and s##t).”

“He looking way too happy.’

“Did Suki do what she said she was gonna do if y’all linked up?”

“Dr.Umar voice what I’m not about to do is exploit my sister over some cat but if you give it to me I’ll take it.”

Many also alleged she might bring down the movement just by their linking.

One person clapped back with a question, asking why all of the hate.

“So y’all saying that she can’t be pro black and be a sexual person as well?”

No word on if there is a revolution brewing with the two, but if it is, given both of their notoriety, it will most certainly be televised.