‘Rumi Looks More Like Her Daddy Jay-Z Than Even Blue’: Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Spotted In Rare Photo Backstage at the Singer’s Renaissance Concert

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s youngest daughter Rumi set social media ablaze after a rare photo of her with Madonna’s kids circulated online.

Beyoncé shares a glimpse of her daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy in new Ivy Park collection video. (Photo: Ivy Park/ Screenshot)

The pop icon shared a photo of her and three of her daughters – Mercy, Stella and Estere – backstage with Bey and Rumi at the New Jersey stop of the singer’s Renaissance World Tour.

Madonna is the featured guest on the “BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS REMIX),” which Beyoncé performed during her concert at the MetLife stadium on July 29. During the set, “Queen Mother Madonna” appeared on a screen behind her and her dancers.

“Thank you Queen B for your Magnificent show!” Madonna wrote in her IG stories, along with a series of photos from the big night. “My Daughters were enthralled! We Love you!”

Social media users were immediately enthralled with the second photo of Rumi, one-half of the Carters’ 6-year-old twins, which includes brother Sir. Fans of The Neighborhood Talk couldn’t help but highlight the deep family resemblance she shares to her father and older sister, Blue Ivy.

“Rumi look more like blue ivy than blue ivy do,” one Instagram user wrote in the post’s comment section. “Jay Z genes is STRONG, they all his twins,” another added.

“Rumi looks more like her Daddy Jay-Z, than even Blue does, love her outfit, slay Mama,” a third chimed in. “Beyoncé had the same girl twice Omg blue twin,” echoed another.

Fans also noted how the picture seemed to show her feisty personality, as Rumi is striking a confident pose. “Rumi ‘That’s my style’ Carter eating the girls up,” one Twitter user wrote along with a screenshot of a quote from a 2022 interview with her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson when she discussed her youngest granddaughter’s fashion style.

The six-year-old can be seen wearing a silver top with blue jean shorts and Christian Dior sneakers.

“Rumi is giving she’s the Beyoncé of the family lmao,” an IG user echoed. “Her lil foot letting y’all know she’s not the two she’s the one,” another said.

This isn’t the first time Rumi had the internet in a chokehold after seeing pictures of her. In 2021, online users were stunned when she appeared in an Ivy Park campaign alongside her mother and sister.

Rumi and Sir are seen much less than their older sister Blue, who has been a featured dancer on her mother’s tour this summer. Rumi has also been spotted with her father, Jay-Z, in the audience at one of the tour’s European stops on her mother’s tour.