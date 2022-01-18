‘Blue Is Beyoncé All Over Again’: Blue Ivy Has Fans Seeing Double In Photo with Jay-Z

Blue Ivy Carter is once again being compared to her famous mom Beyoncé.

Since the Carters are very private with their lives, every time a new photo drops of them, whether it be one that they put out or one that the paparazzi was able to capture, their fans go absolutely crazy. That’s exactly what happened with the photo that was released on Tuesday morning of the father-daughter duo.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy (Photo: @theshaderoom/Instagram)

In the picture, Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy are out enjoying the Jan. 17, NFL matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. It appears that neither Blue nor Jay even knew the photo was being taken. Jay-Z’s wife, Queen Bey, and their twin children, Rumi and Sir, seemingly were nowhere in sight at the game.

Fans expressed thoughts about which parent Blue Ivy resembled the most. One person said, “Blue is Beyoncé all over again.” Another person wrote, “Literally a splitting image of both parents! So beautiful.” Someone else simply spoke about what they observed from the 10-year-old’s personality.

“Blue has such a cool personality.. laid back and dresses appropriately for her age. So refreshing,” that person wrote.

Last May, in an interview with “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” Jay-Z opened up about his experience as a father, and shared a moment in his life where he had to learn how to swim for Blue. Of fatherhood, he said, “It’s amazing. It’s a very grounding thing.”

He added, “I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born. There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”

Blue Ivy already has met some success in her first decade of life. Last year, she became the second youngest person to ever win a Grammy for her vocals on her mother’s song “Brown Skin Girl.”

