53-Year-Old Ginuwine Is Getting ‘Ripped’ for Reunion with Tank and Tyrese, Flexes Gains After Two Weeks of Doing 500 Situps a Day

Ginuwine has taken to Instagram to share his new health regimen with his fans. On Nov. 26, the 53-year-old singer says he’s been working out and eating right as he gets healthy.

The “Pony” singer told his one million followers that he was eating broccoli, carrots and potatoes daily as well as a chicken breast sandwich. He also revealed that he was drinking a lot of water and doing 500 situps and 600 pushups daily, and he also shared a picture of his abs.

Ginuwine on Instagram. (Photo: @ginuwine/Instagram)

Ginuwine captioned the post, “I’m proud of myself after two weeks I’m just saying I had NO definition AT ALL,” he wrote. “I ain’t stopping gotta get ripped, back to the basics 500 sit ups 600 push ups a day water water water broccoli carrots potatoes and a chicken breast sandwich every day.”

The “In Those Jeans” singer added that he was trying to get back into shape and asked his fans to help inspire him.

“I will get back trust me I’m just trying to get back right and get this body together again letsgoooo inspire me help me I’m working let me represent YOU …..please !!!!!! Don’t hate HELP!!! then NEW NUSIC [sic].”

The artist also announced on Instagram that his group TGT with Tyrese Gibson and Tank is reuniting. The group’s first album, “Three Kings,” was released in 2013.

“I knew it would happen; I just want it to be perfect for each and every individual we come together to say we are Kings so let’s move forward I appreciate the love we get now let’s go!!!! #TGT #uhooo #TankGTyrese ok it’s time ok Letsgo @therealtank and @tyrese my brothas for life.”

The post also included a video of the trio, with Tank saying a few words.

“I love you brothers in real life,” he said. “And I want nothing but the best for you all, personally, and I want nothing but the best for the R&B universe. There’s people who look up to us, for the people who follow us, for the people who’re inspired by us, the people who’re just connected to us in ways we can never imagine. The only way to seal that legacy is to bring this motherf—ka back.”

Ginuwine is also getting ready for his gig in Las Vegas on Jan. 14 with the R&B group Dru Hill on Jan. 14. The one-night-only “90s R&B Rewind” performance is scheduled to take place at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.