‘Girl Why Is You Naked’: Social Media Drags Ex-‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Nikki Mudarris for Half-Naked Family Photos with Newborn Son and LiAngelo Ball

Over the summer, entrepreneur Nikki “Miss Nikki Baby” Mudarris and her man, LiAngelo Ball, welcomed their newborn son into the world. To their millions of followers’ delight, they provided a glimpse of the little snookums on social media, carefully shielding his face from the public.

While careful not to overshare regarding the infant, LaVelo Anthony Ball, it seems the former “Love & Hip Hop” star has no problem letting it all hang out when it comes to her personal image.

A couple of months after posting the baby’s hands and feet on Instagram, Mudarris shared a few family portraits showing her small family. Ball, 24, is seen dressed in all black, holding their son, who is also dressed like his dad with a pair of Givenchy baby shoes. The new mom eschewed the opaque look and showed up in a black shimmery mesh dress with just a pair of black panties underneath.

While her simple makeup and jewelry were flawless, her outfit seemed to draw attention in the most negative way from people in her comment section.

“You could had picked a better outfit for this FAMILY photo,” one person asked, as another wanted to know, “Girl why is you naked?”

Humorously, one person hopped into the comments and said, “Not the baby turning his head in shame cause of what his mama wearing. I’m dead.”

“Are these supposed to go on Grandma’s wall?” an Instagram user joked.

Some people believed she was taking the attention away from the child and his dad and making her the center of attention.

“This is such a. beautiful pic but why does everything have to sexualized,” a person wrote, adding, “She stole the attention from the baby ‘ the boys ‘ by showing off her birthday goods.”

Not everyone thought her outfit was inappropriate. Some celebrated her for having the incredible snapback and blasted others for being haters.

“Omg y’all are so judgmental she don’t give af that’s what she wanted to wear now mind yall business @missnikkiibaby love ya,” a fan commented in her defense.

The baby was born on July 19. The youngster’s name follows the family’s tradition. LiAngelo’s father’s name is LaVar, and his brothers’ names are LaMelo and Lonzo, who are basketball players who play for the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, respectively.

LaVelo is not only continuing the Ball legacy but has changed his mom’s life.

Miss Nikki Baby shared a note to her son with her followers, saying, “I love you soooo much you changed my world, you make my heart so full and complete. The second I saw you I never felt a love I felt with you.”

Adding, “I’m so thankful to have you and that you picked me as your mommy.”