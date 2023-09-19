‘We Ain’t Forgot Bout That Entanglement Tho’: Will Smith Turns Off Comment Section Under His Birthday Post to Wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith recently shared a sweet Instagram tribute with a montage of throwback photos to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith for her 52nd birthday.

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star penned a nice message to his wife of nearly 26 years, but it appears that he has disabled his comment section under the post.

“Happy Birthday, Mamita,” Smith wrote. “I’ve been to 28 of your birthday parties. (I don’t know if we’re ever gonna top the one that Rakim performed at… but here’s to a Lifetime of trying!) #WalkingEachOtherHome.”



His post attained more than 505,000 likes, however, Instagram users were unable to leave messages because the father of three disabled his comments. It is currently unclear exactly why that is, especially since other posts shared on his page currently allow fans to openly respond.

Nevertheless, commenters didn’t hold back under The Shade Room’s re-post of the “Set It Off” star’s new selfie.

Pinkett Smith originally shared a glammed-up photo of herself smizing into the camera while showing off her new rose gold hairdo. Over the years, the former blondie has been vocal about her struggles with hair growth due to what she says is alopecia.

“This ain’t noth’n but a birthday sherbet surprise within a Virgo sunrise,” her caption read.

Many individuals raced to the outlet’s comment section to bring up other topics outside of her birthday such as her unconventional “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

“She looks good. But we ain’t forget about that entanglement.”

“Give August his soul back.”



“Cute af… we ain’t forget bout that entanglement tho.”



“#EntaglementSeason.”

A few other trolls even decided to drop gifs of Alsina underneath the upload.

For the past three years, Pinkett Smith, Alsina, and Smith have made numerous headlines after the “I Luv This S–t” singer admitted during an interview to having a romantic relationship with the “Matrix” star.

Their alleged fling quickly became the talk of the town and even prompted Pinkett Smith to address Alsina’s claims during an episode of her former Emmy-winning talk show, “Red Table Talk,” with Smith on the other side of the table.

Watching this red table talk with Jada and Wil and mannnnn i feel bad for Wil — Vanessa Nathaly (@_vanessanathaly) July 10, 2020

During the episode, Pinkett Smith confirmed that she and the Philadelphia native were separated when she decided to pursue Alsina, referring to their rumored split back in 2015.

The news about Alsina and Pinkett Smith’s years-long romance has become nonstop chatter amongst social media users and Alsina himself. The R&B singer even dropped a song in 2020 titled “Entanglements,” which features rapper Rick Ross.

He also had a lot to say about Chris Rock’s comedy special “Selective Outrage.” The Netflix special followed after Smith slapped Rock for comparing his wife’s bald head to “G.I. Jane” at the 94th Academy Awards in March 2022.

During his show, Rock accused Smith of having misplaced anger toward him and suggested that he really wanted to slap Alsina for consorting with the mother of two.

Page Six reported in March that an unnamed source said Alsina felt Rock’s special “was not only funny but truthful.” The supposed insider continued, “That was the best part for him.”

However, the claims were later disputed after Alsina’s rep reportedly told “Entertainment Tonight” the Page Six report.

