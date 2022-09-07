‘I Don’t Know Who the Evil Twin Would Be’: Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey’s Recent Photo Prompts Fans to Suggest the Two Should Reunite on Cedric’s Sitcom ‘The Neighborhood’

Comedic kings Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey reunited in the Bahamas for an event Harvey hosted with his wife, Marjorie Harvey.

The “Barbershop” actor uploaded two photos of him with his dear friend and noted that someone referred to their friendship as, “nice king” and “evil king.”

Cedric The Entertainer (L) and Steve Harvey (R). Photo: @cedtheentertainer/ Instagram

“Today someone named us the #NiceKing and the #EvilKing [laughing emojis] my brother @iamsteveharveytv and his wife @majorieharvey are doing outstanding work in the #Bahamas.. Dude has always been about his work.. So what sometimes he doesn’t want to take a picture.. Don’t worry I got you [laughing emojis]”

Steve Harvey responded to his brother’s sweet message with laughing emojis and wrote, “My dude!”

Many fans commented under Cedric the Entertainer’s post and noted how legendary the two comedians are as a duo; separately, fans also expressed interest in a part two of their iconic 2004 film, “Johnson Family Vacation.”

“I love seeing y’all two together, I wish you guys’ would do another sitcom”



“Every time I see you two together I always think about Johnson Family Vacation”

“My favorite kings of comedy, sending love!”

“Can y’all please make a Johnson’s family vacation part 2?”

Fans were also intrigued on who the nice king and evil king would be between Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer.

“I don’t know who the evil twin would be because both of y’all are amazing”



“I’m sure Steve is the evil king and you’re the nice king”

Fans of the duo begged for another collaboration under Cedric’s post, and even recommended Harvey join Cedric the Entertainer on the newest season of his show “The Neighborhood,” which also features “Martin” and “Everybody Hates Chris” actress Tichina Arnold.

“I would love to see Steve on The Neighborhood!”

The CBS sitcom follows a white Midwestern family who moved into a predominantly Black neighborhood in California. The show was created in 2018, and has been renewed for a fifth season that is scheduled to premier Sept. 19th.

Though there has not been any news surrounding Harvey making a surprise appearance in season five, the suggestion from fans might just spark a Harvey cameo in the future.