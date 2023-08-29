‘Yeah Something Is Definitely Wrong’: Fans Suspect Foul Play After Steve Harvey Shares Story of How Marjorie Became His Wife Amid Cheating and Divorce Rumors

Steve Harvey is running back the story of how he met his current wife Marjorie Harvey amid speculations of infidelity.

The couple has been married for 16 years, and shares a blended family of seven adult children. Steve shares twins Karli and Brandi and son Broderick with his first wife, Marcia Harvey, and son Wynton with his second wife, Mary Shackleford.

Marjorie shares daughter Morgan and son Jason with her first husband, Jim Townsend, and daughter Lori with her second husband, Darnell Woods.

Steve claims his first time meeting Marjorie was in 1986, when she walked into a comedy club where he was on stage performing in Memphis, Tennessee. At the time, he was married to Marcia. They divorced in 1994.

“She’s the most beautiful girl I’d ever seen,” he recollected about his now-wife during the filming of an episode of “Family Feud.” He claimed they dated for a year-and-a-half before the romance fizzled out.

Marjorie went on to marry Townsend, a known “drug lord” in Tennessee who would spend years in jail. They parted ways in 1997. She would later marry Woods, who also was convicted of drug-related charges, leading to the demise of their union in 2002.

The comedian said he reconnected with Marjorie in 2005, after he divorced Shackleford. The first thing he recalled asking her was, How’s your punk a– husband doing?” referring to Townsend.

The alleged drug kingpin previously has accused the entertainer of disparaging him to his son Jason. This past spring, the pardoned felon began promoting his tell-all book that promises to share with readers who Marjorie really is and the alleged role she played in his drug operation.

In the resurfaced clip, Steve said it took him three months to win over Marjorie, but they have been together ever since. The timing of the resurfaced clips has fans questioning if rumors of Marjorie’s alleged infidelity with a bodyguard and a chef as well as talks of a looming divorce are rooted in truth.

“I ain’t buying all that. All of a sudden you posting this story? Yeah something is definitely wrong,” wrote one fan.

“Is it the same bodyguard who allegedly been in bed with her,” asked another.

“This becoming sus, what are you cooking Harvey” and “Lol you can’t fool us,” wrote others.

Both Steve and his wife have already hit back at the speculation surrounding their marriage, but it seems fans have yet to believe all is well in their household.