‘The White Side Is In Full Effect’: Swizz Beatz Clowns His Wife Alicia Keys for Ordering Vegetables Instead of Cocktails at a Nightclub

Swizz Beatz teased his wife, Grammy Award-winning artist Alicia Keys, after she ordered an unusual food item at a nightclub.

The singer, whose mom is white and dad is Black, caught flak from her husband, who joked that her white side came out after they ordered drinks. Beatz captioned the Aug. 7 post, “The White Side is in full effect again,” along with multiple carrot emojis. “@aliciakeys. Carrots in the Club ??? Where we at Club Vegan.”

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021. in New York. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

In an Instagram video, the Bronx-born record executive continued to share the carrot story and received a succinct reply from his wife.

“Y’all be thinking I’m crazy when I talk about this white side stuff, OK? Let me tell you what this one done did now,” he said as Keys looked out the window.

“So, we in the club, chillin’, music, everything’s going fine. It’s amazing. Everybody’s ordering what they’re ordering,” he explained. “And the waitress asked her if she wanted a drink. She says, ‘No, do you have some carrots?’”

Keys softly chimed in, “I was hungry” before Swizz said, “She tried to order carrots in the godd-mn club!”

He then turned the camera to his wife as she explained, “They had food in the club and they didn’t have food that I could eat. I wanted to eat something that was going to be good for me.”

“You ordering carrots in the club?” he interrupted as she continued stating that she’s being conscious of what she eats while on her Keys to the Summer Tour.

“That’s white side stuff,” exclaimed Beatz, who is Black and Puerto Rican. “Guys, is that not white side? Carrots?”

Fans of the “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” creator thought the video was hilarious and remarked in his comment section. Some defended her bizarre food choice in a club and other agreed with Swizz.

“Carrots in the club is crazy!!! Definitely white side,” noted one fan.

One fan replied, “was laughing before I even heard it…. Now I’m hollering… chicken wings girl.. chicken wings.”

“Celery and carrots come with buffalo wings sometimes so why not ask for carrots?! Leave our girl alone,” added another with laughing-crying emojis.

Another fan joked, “What in the bugs bunny.”

Happy 13th wedding anniversary to Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/t5xcpJstP4 — Alicia Keys Daily (@AliciaKeysDaiIy) July 31, 2023

The couple recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on July 31, and they each shared a sweet tribute to each other on Instagram. “Happy Anniversary my love!!!!!

Woooowwww!! 13 years but it feels like 5,” Swizz began in his post.

“There are no amount of words that could describe how grateful we are!!! Our life together is crazy/ fun/ real/ beautiful/ Deep/ unique/ special! One of one!!! I adore you!”

Keys returned the love and captioned her post, writing, “After all the running around, city to city, place to place, day to day, scehdule to scehdule, minute by minute you know just where you want to be and who loves you! @therealswizzz My favorite place to be….”

Swizz and Keys first met as high school teenagers when the “Fallin'” singer was 14 and Beatz was 16. The couple remained friends and often ran into each other at industry events. But after working together on a music project years later, they fell in love, according to her book, “More Myself.”

“The more we talked the more I noticed how his mind worked. Beyond the baggy jeans and arm tats there was depth. He was so aware of what was happening around the world,” she wrote.

The musical duo eventually married and now have two sons, 12-year-old Egypt and 8-year-old Genesis.