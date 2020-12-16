‘Don’t Be Sensitive’: Fans React to CupcakKe’s Diss Track Aimed at Lizzo, Meg Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and More

CupcakKe released a heavy-hitting diss track on Tuesday, Dec. 15, that took aim at over 20 rappers and R&B artists.

The song “How to Rob (Remix)” was her take on 50 Cent’s 1999 record of the same name, where he took aim at Will Smith, Jay-Z, DMX, Timbaland, Juvenile, Wu-Tang Clan and more.

CupcakKe. (Photo: Instagram/@cupcakkeafreakk)

In CupcakKe’s version she directed her disses at Sada Baby, Migos, Offset, Wiz Khalifa, Tory Lanez, Too Short, Young M.A., Lizzo, Lil Baby, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Sukihana, Lil Durk, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, Tekashi 6ix9ine, DaBaby, Lil Kim, Chief Keef, G Herbo, Mulatto, Flo Milli, and DreamDoll.

At the beginning of the track, the 23-year-old rapper made it clear that the diss track should be taken lightly.

“Gang, gang, gang / If you hear your name, it’s all muhf–kin’ love, don’t take s–t personal / But you know how I’m finna slap this b—h,” she said in the intro.

Regardless, some of her one-liners struck a nerve with fans.

“Catch Lizzo and drag her out the food court,” CupcakKe rapped about the “Truth Hurts” singer.

Aimed at the “Money” singer, she rapped, “Runnin’ through your party just so I can find Cardi. Like, b—h, I’m finna give you your old teeth back!'”

She later poked fun at Meg Thee Stallion, 25, for allegedly being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez, 28, over the summer.

“Run up on Megan like ‘Give me your funds.’ / And you can’t even run cause you just got shot,” Cupcakke rapped.

Although she didn’t spare the “Jerry Sprunger” singer as she said, “Is that Tory Lanez or is that Too Short?”

Fans had mixed reactions to the track.

Some thought she took it too far when it came to Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo, 32.

“Wait a damn minute cupcakke spoke on meg getting shot & lizzo ‘s weight? Now why she do det ?” one person tweeted.

https://twitter.com/hairsdior/status/1339065923756584961

Another social media user said, “Leave Lizzo and Meg outta this always starting with them damn clout chaser.”

“Bringing other females down because you’re being left out…bye,” one fan said.

Other fans remarked that CupcakKe didn’t name drop Nicki Minaj for a good reason.

“She knew not to say anything about Nicki…#Cupcakke,” one fan tweeted.

She knew not to say anything about Nicki…#Cupcakke pic.twitter.com/CyFAfZa3dO — ᑭᖇᗴTTY & ᑭᗩIᗪ (@nivcoleee) December 16, 2020

Another person added, “Cupcakke knew her place to leave Nicki alone, she ain’t want that smoke.”

Cupcakke knew her place to leave Nicki alone, she ain’t want that smoke. pic.twitter.com/EfkTd065pU — shhh (@shhh15481228) December 16, 2020

Some fans loved CupcakKe for the old school diss track and said they hoped it inspired other female rappers to write stronger verses.

“Nah cause the most y’all favs are gonna is post a twerking video with an indirect, generic a– ig caption. PICK UP THE PEN #cupcakke,” one person said.

nah cause the most y’all favs are gonna is post a twerking video with an indirect, generic ass ig caption.😌 PICK UP THE PEN🥵 #cupcakke pic.twitter.com/Fnph7OFG8f — 𝖆𝖆𝖑𝖎𝖞𝖆𝖍 (@NICKITHAFAIREST) December 16, 2020

Another wrote, “Cupcakke woke up and chose violence ; im here for it though #Cupcakke.”

“These female rappers want to sit around a bonfire and hold hands… meanwhile they’re pens aren’t moving. Go write a rap & pop your s–t! Cupcakke did that!” one fan tweeted.

These female rappers want to sit around a bonfire and hold hands… meanwhile they’re pens aren’t moving. Go write a rap & pop your shit! Cupcakke did that! pic.twitter.com/fL8PM1F9zk — BLM ✊🏾ᴺᴹ (@upinvoguee) December 16, 2020

CupcakKe did respond to some of the criticism by tweeting, “I think it’s a beautiful thing & any one upset with it it’s just use to the mediocre. Understand it’s not male rappers complaining it’s female rappers . Sit back & enjoy talent at its finest & for the last time it’s all love to all the rappers mentioned. Don’t be sensitive.”

I think it's a beautiful thing & any one upset with it it's just use to the mediocre. Understand it's not male rappers complaining it's female rappers . Sit back & enjoy talent at its finest & for the last time it's all love to all the rappers mentioned. Don't be sensitive https://t.co/jfW3GJiJ48 — CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) December 16, 2020

She later added, “I decided I’m going to get baptized in the morning . On that note . Everyone have a peaceful blessed night . In the name of Jesus I pray . Amen.”