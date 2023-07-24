‘Gon Take You 40 Days and 40 Nights to Finish at That Pace’: Chad Johnson Shows Fans How He Helps His Fiancée Sharelle Rosado Save Money By Braiding Her Hair

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is always on a mission to save money, and it is a double win if he can get a few laughs in the process.

By now, the former NFL wide receiver is considered somewhat of a connoisseur of frugality among his fans.

For years, he has flexed fake diamond earrings from Claire’s and stressed the importance of not blowing through money on fleeting luxuries. But as his followers know, his economical approach to life also extends to his fiancée, Sharelle Rosado, and her beauty upkeep.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and Sharelle Rosado (Photos: @Ochocinco/Instagram.)

In the past, Johnson has dabbled in the hair department, having helped the “Selling Tampa” star achieve bouncy, curly tresses. He has even tried his hand at giving her a glamorous makeup look. Now, as proven in a recent video, he has added yet another skill to his beauty arsenal: hair braiding.

The short clip found on his Instagram page shows him seated as he pretends to complete one of Rosado’s braids. At first glance, his focused facial expression and Rosado’s ability to hold in her laughter almost sold his ability to do hair.

“Fellas you can save ya money if you learn to do all the basic necessities when it comes to a woman’s upkeep, sign up for my classes & YouTube tutorials, for only $20 you can save thousands a year taking my course. Read my bio for more info & what i excel at,” read his caption.

In his bio, he jokingly boasts that he is a six-time certified lash artist, has 53 years of horizontal experience, is an esthetician, Zumba instructor and a “proud father of 85 & a possible.”

Here’s what his fans had to say about his beauty guru antics:

“Gon take you 40 days and 40 nights to finish at that pace.”

“The bio sound like a single black mother trying to make it.”

“Bruh play too much move out the way so the real braider can do her damn job.”

“She literally just let you do anything that woman love you she entertains all of your foolishness.”

“The most frugal rich brother I know! Can’t knock the hustle.”

Johnson and the real estate professional have been together since 2020. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Serenity. He proposed at the top of 2023, and plans to have a destination wedding in the Bahamas.