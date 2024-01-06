Fabolous Claps Back at Emily B’s Eldest Daughter After She Accused Him of Abandoning, Manipulating His Kids

Fabolous is calling out the daughter of his longtime ex-girlfriend Emily Bustamante, aka Emily B, in his new single, “Selfish Freestyle.”

The song included lyrics about his would-be stepdaughter, Taina Williams, for her past comments claiming the rapper hadn’t “taken care of” his and Emily B’s 3-year-old daughter, Journey Jackson, in nearly a year.

Fab and Emily B also share two sons, 15-year-old Johan Jackson and 8-year-old Jonas Jackson.

(L-R) Emily B and Fabolous with their three children, son, Jonas, daughter, Journey, older son, Johan and Emily B’s daughter, Taina Williams. (Photos: @emilyb_/Instagram; @latainax3/Instagram)

The lyrics reference Williams’ comments on the rapper’s birthday Instagram post to his daughter on October 10, 2022. It was captioned, “I named you Journey because that’s really what it’s been.. Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end I don’t believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 • 10 • 2020 Happy Bday Journey Jackson@journeyisabella_.”

Williams wrote and later deleted, “This post is hilarious. Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end’ Is Translation for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well being because IDC & Im bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet.”



On the new single, Fabolous claimed he had taken care of Taina and her mother since she was a 6-year-old. He maintained a father figure role in her life after he began dating her mother in 2001 when Taina was 3. The former couple dated on and off for 20 years before splitting in 2022. The rapper’s new lyrics seem to respond directly to Williams:

“You know what’s selfish? / The confidence of a snitch / Luck is a lady but Karma’s always a b—h / Selfishness that makes someone comment under your pic / When he took care of you and your mama since you was six / Who’s selfish? / Maybe we all are.”

Four years before the split, the New York recording artist was charged with domestic violence after he assaulted Emily B and reportedly knocked out her two front teeth.

Video of the incident that took place at their New Jersey home shows the “Cold Summer” rapper threatening Emily B and her father during a heated argument as he held a pair of scissors in his hand. Fabolous later apologized, claiming the argument stemmed from ongoing tensions and other household issues between the two.

“Looking at the video is different from being inside of it,” he stated on Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning.” “From the video point it looks crazy. I’m not trying to excuse myself, it was really more of, like, an internal thing with us going through the motion of what was happening, our emotions and a lot of things that was building up with our relationship and our family,” the Def Jam artist explained.

“It wasn’t about the video or who put out the video,” he added. “It was more just about us getting back to the place that we need to be.”

The “Make Me Better” rapper was also charged with one count of domestic violence with significant bodily injury, two counts of threatening to kill, and one count of possession of a weapon for brandishing the scissors. He avoided jail time after completing six months of violence prevention workshops, which led the couple to separate briefly in 2020.

The following year, Fabolous caught flak for sharing a sweet post about Emily, as fans reminded him of his past abuse.

Fabolous coming through with a word as he shows his love for Emily B!! ❤️ (📸: @thatdancer) pic.twitter.com/xovhp5DazH — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 4, 2021

As did fans in the comment section after his new video was shared via Onsite’s Instagram page.

“Ain gone hold you Fab .. I like you .. and you can dress but that girl watched you beat her mom and break her teeth . Hold what ya got,” replied one. “There it is…..thank you,” added another. “Must’ve hit a nerve so bad u had to write bout it put her in a song u wrong.”

“Baby, I wouldn’t care if you bought my mama new legs and eyes. The minute you knock her teeth out, it’s UP FOREVER. TF!?!?!?! FOH.”

“This is sassy at its finest,” added another. “He a corn ball, corn on the cob, corn on bread, sweet corn, street corn, sir corn sir. Like you took care of her because you was with her mama wtf.”

One fan sided with Fabolous and wrote, “I don’t blame him!!!! People be forgetting.”

The new single “Selfish Freestyle” dropped on Dec. 29.