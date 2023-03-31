‘All Dat Ahh’: Megan Thee Stallion’s Body Leaves Fans In a Trance After She Throws First Pitch at Astros Opening Day

H-Town hottie Megan Thee Stallion visited her hometown on Thursday, March 30, and threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros’ Opening Day game against the Chicago White Sox.

The 28-year-old represented her home team head to toe as she rocked white pants, white sneakers, and a custom Astros jersey with the number “222” on the back and tied into a crop top.

Megan topped her look off with a natural afro, a blinged-out necklace that spelled out “Hot Girl,” and a silver chain.

Megan Thee Stallion throws the first pitch at Houston Astros game in her hometown. (Pictured: @astros/Instagram)

The “Savage” rapper looked confident as she walked up to the pitcher’s mound, preparing to throw a strike at Astros player David Hensley, while the team’s giant green mascot, Orbit, energized the crowd.

Though the game announcer reported that Megan had been “throwing strikes all day” during practice, her pitch didn’t quite make it to home base.

Nevertheless, Hensley managed to catch the throw by shifting his feet to the right and even found himself in a Megan sandwich once Orbit came over so the trio could take a photo.

The day would not end so well for the Astros, which took home the “L” in a score of 3-2.

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch in her hometown 🤩



🍿: White Sox-Astros

📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cSHKbGsqTN — ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2023

The one-minute video made waves on various platforms and was reposted on The Neighborhood Talk Instagram page, where several fans mentioned Megan’s apparent glow-up since returning to social media following the Tory Lanez assault trial.

“They news to change they name to A–STROS.”

“All dat Ahh.”



“You can tell she been in the gym on her hiatus and she look good af.”



“We really neglect how much we need time off. Meg took a break and came back glowing. Always put your mental health first.”



Earlier this month, Megan made her first public appearance on the red carpet for Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 13. Later that night, she returned to Instagram after her four-month break from the internet.

The Grammy Award-winning artist decided to limit her social media usage one week after a jury was selected for Lanez’s trial.

The Canadian musician stood trial for charges related to firing a gun toward Megan in 2020, leaving bullet fragments in her feet. The jury in the trial found him guilty of all charges, which include discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez, who is set to be sentenced on April 10 and could face as many as 22 years in state prison, is appealing the verdict.

For the past two years, Megan faced backlash and criticism after publicly identifying Lanez as the person who shot her. Male artists such as Drake, DaBaby, and 50 Cent have mocked her traumatizing experience in rap songs or through social media memes.

In the end, everyone’s favorite Stallion seems to be back and, to them, looking better than ever.