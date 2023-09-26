‘She’s Friends with Lori’: Chlöe Bailey Calls Michael B. Jordan Her ‘Celebrity Crush,’ Causing Fans to Deep Dive Into Her and Lori Harvey’s Oddly Similar Dating History

Fans believe that Chlöe Bailey is going against girl code after she deemed one of Lori Harvey’s ex-boyfriends as her celebrity crush.

A snippet of Bailey’s upcoming interview on Apple Music’s “The Dotty Show” dropped online earlier this week. The video showed the “Praise This” actress blushing after being asked if she’s currently crushing on anyone.

Fans notice Chlöe Bailey and Lori Harvey’s oddly similar dating history. (L) Chlöe Bailey (Pictured: @chloebailey/Instagram) (R) Lori Harvey (Pictured: @loriharvey/Instagram)

“I’ll say it. Michael B. Jordan, that’s my celebrity crush. I’ve been said that in interviews even like years ago,” Bailey proudly admitted.

When the 25-year-old was asked if she ever informed People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” about her feelings, she quickly replied, “No.”

“I don’t shoot my shot,” she added.

While many commenters tagged the “Creed” actor under the post in an attempt to garner his attention, a few social media users brought up Harvey. The 26-year-old SKN by LH creator dated Michael B. Jordan from 2021 until June 2022, and also has seemingly built a friendship with Bailey. The two beauties have been captured together and follow each other on Instagram.

“I thought she was friends with Lori.”

“Chloe and Lori Harvey are friends, which is why he’s off limits.”

“Lori watched this: No girl.”

“What’s stopping her is she’s friends with Lori.”

Once the footage made waves online, a few account holders, deciding to take a deep dive into Bailey’s recent history with men, found an odd connection to Harvey’s romantic track record.

Damson Idris

Harvey is now in a high-profile relationship with “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris and has been since January 2023. However, he and Bailey made headlines in March after their steamy sex scene in Amazon Prime Video’s series “Swarm” sent the internet ablaze.

Many fans suggested that the intimate scene looked “too real” for the co-stars to just be friends and few viewers even brought up Harvey. Nevertheless, any rumors about Bailey and Idris dating were proven false, as he’s been spotted being boo’d up with Harvey on numerous occasions.

Memphis Depay

In 2021, it was rumored that Bailey found her Mr. Right in Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay after they shared photos of themselves in the studio together via Instagram. That same year, the “Pray It Away” songstress also wished Depay a happy birthday, which caused more dating speculations to take flight.

However, Bailey quickly debunked the rumors while speaking to fans and deemed music instead as her “man.” However, that didn’t stop Depay from shouting her out in July 2022 on her birthday. In the sweet message, he called her a “queen” and shared photos of them on a soccer field, re-fueling old dating rumors.

Depay used to be engaged to Harvey in 2017 when she was just 20 years old. Though they were together for quite some time, the pair eventually called things off.

Future

After debuting their 2023 single, “Cheatback,” Bailey and Atlanta rapper Future were up against dating allegations. However, the hearsay was quickly denied by both Georgia natives. In 2021, Bailey first denied dating the “Mask Off” lyricist in an Instagram Live where she called him a “wonderful fella.”

“He’s a wonderful fella” HELP ME PLEASE 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fG5Bmjbd5k — Vannah💜| Chlöe’s Manager (@psavannahhh) September 15, 2021

It’s no secret that Future has a history of dating successful women in the industry, and one of those women includes Harvey. The former couple sparked notice in 2019 after they were seen together at a Teyana Taylor concert. They soon began posting each other on their respective social media accounts, and garnered several supporters.

Their romance came to an end in mid-2020 after fans noticed that Future had removed all of his photos with Harvey and unfollowed her from social media.

While Bailey and Harvey’s dating connections could be seen as ironic by some, there is no confirmation that the Grammy-nominated artist has had a romantic relationship with any of these men.