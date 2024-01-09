Amber Rose Talks ‘Loving Again’ and Addresses Chris Rock Dating Rumors Weeks After Being Spotted Together In NYC

Amber Rose says she’s done being “politically correct” as she speaks out about her personal life, co-parenting with her ex Wiz Khalifa and another potential suitor she was recently seen with.

Viral photos of Rose in the streets of New York taking a stroll with comedian Chris Rock hit the internet on Christmas day. The two dressed in variations of black, blue, and gray, leaving many to believe they were dating. But Rose says that is not the case.

“Right now, I love myself, I love my kids,” she said during an appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show. “I’m not thinking about no man, Tamron. Not right now.”

Chris Rock spotted in NYC with Amber Rose over a decade after appearing on a diss track from her ex, Kanye West, about her. (Photos: @chrisrock/Instagram; @amberrose/Instagram; Neil Mockford/GC Images)

The controversial socialite was also asked her ex-husband, whom she began dating in 2011. Rose and Khalifa got engaged a year later and in 2013, they welcomed their first child together, Sebastion. The marriage lasted about 18 months and came to a screeching halt after Rose filed for divorce in 2014.

“I think that me and Wiz are so, best friends now, that – we’re so far past being in love that I can say that now, right?” she explained. “It’s not like anything that we would circle back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents.”

Rose previously admitted that she took their breakup pretty rough and cried for years afterward. But the two have been amicably raising their son and speaking highly of each other in separate interviews.

From that relationship, she said she learned to “never love again but then I did and the same thing happened.”

In 2018, Rose began dating music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards and they welcomed a son, Slash Electric. They had a tumultuous, public breakup after Rose blasted him online for cheating on her with about 12 women she called “bums,” which he later admitted to. She also accused him of “gaslighting,” deflecting and stonewalling.”

“I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram Story. “I’m tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that I love I’ve been suffering in silence for a long time.”

American model Amber Rose has accused her boyfriend Alexander Edwards of cheating on her with at least 12 women.



"I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him…" pic.twitter.com/ph2zzxRmO1 — Scroll Digital News (@ScrollDigital) August 20, 2021

The 40-year-old was also in a long-term relationship with Kanye West for two years after his mother, Donda West, passed.

Reflecting on their relationship in 2020, Rose said West “picked on me for 10 years. He has bullied me for 10 years” during an episode of the “No Jumper” podcast.

Rose has also been romantically linked to rapper 21 Savage and a few professional basketball players. Tamron Hall also asked “The Dancing With the Stars” alum if she would ever write about her life story in a memoir, going from being known and referred to as a rapper’s girlfriend to becoming a serial entrepreneur and mother of two.

“A lot of people get in trouble if I wrote that one,” she shared. “You don’t want me to do that. I’mma have lawsuits.”

Rose revealed that she does not keep any evidence in a diary or anything of that sort. But she’ll reconsider when she’s older and “when people don’t care as much.”