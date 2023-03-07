‘She Started This S—t…Ain’t Nobody Picking on Her’: Chris Rock Says the Beef Between Him and Jada Pinkett Smith Started After She Called Him Out First Over Will Smith

Chris Rock finally broke his silence about the biggest takeaway from the 2022 Oscars: Will Smith slapping him on stage.

Rock spared no words when he dished out punchlines aimed at Will and Jada Pinkett Smith in his new Netflix special, “Selective Outrage.”

The comedian and actor Chris Rock, who stars in the series “Fargo”, speaks at the 21st annual New Yorker Festival, held in virtual form this year and streaming on October 06, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by 2020 New Yorker Festival/Getty Images)



The edited set, which originally streamed live on March 4, ran just over an hour and tackled various hot takes on society; all the while, Rock peppered his jokes with allusions to the viral incident.

But in the final 10 minutes, he unleashed on the Hollywood couple, making sure to take specific jabs at his “Madagascar” co-star.

“Y’all know what happened to me, getting smacked by Suge Smith,” he said, diving right into his banter about the encounter with Will. He went on to joke about the pain of the slap, which left the actor-rapper’s 1991 hit “Summertime” ringing in his ear.

“I took that hit like [Manny] Pacquiao… First of all, I know you can’t tell on camera, Will Smith is significantly bigger than me. We are not the same size, okay. We are not… Will Smith played Muhammad Ali in a movie, you think I auditioned for that part? Me playing Muhammad Ali, I played Pookie in ‘New Jack City,’” he joked.

From the public’s perspective, the Oscar winner snapped after Rock made a joke about Jada’s shaved head, but the comic has a different take. “Will Smith practices selective outrage,” declared the comedic giant.

He further explained, “‘Cause everybody knows what the f—k happened. Everybody that really knows, knows I had nothing to do with that s—t. I didn’t have any entanglements. I didn’t, I did not have any entanglements … His wife was f—king his son’s friend.”

Three years ago, Jada infamously confirmed past rumors that she had an extramarital affair with singer August Alsina. Will joined her for the discussion that took place on her Facebook Watch show, “The Red Table Talk.”

“Now, I normally would not take about this s—t, but for some reason these n—gas put that s—t on the internet. I have no idea why two talented people would do something that f—king lowdown. What the f—k,” said Rock as he continued to pile on wisecracks. “She hurt him way more than he hit hurt me.”

The “Everybody Hates Chris” co-creator admitted that he even reached out to the A-list talent as thousands of people referred to him as a “b—ch” for participating in the controversial episode, but his call was not accepted.

“Everybody called him a b—ch … They called his wife a predator … Everybody! Everybody! And who’s he hit? Me! A n—ga he know he can beat. That is some b—ch-ass s—t,” he said.

With only minutes to spare, he kicked into overdrive, unleashing his own outrage over a request he claimed Jada made back in 2016. As some may recall, Will and Jada publicly boycotted the Oscars over its lack of diversity. That year, Rock hosted the awards ceremony.

Chris rock is not holding back about Will Smith and Jada . This is just too much. pic.twitter.com/RTxjIsflgq — Don Salmon (@dijoni) March 5, 2023

“I didn’t do nothing to this motherf—ker. Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars, I shouldn’t host ‘cause her man didn’t get nominated for ‘Emancipation.’ The biggest piece of s—t ever! And so the n—ga gives me a f—king concussion — no, I f—ked up the joke, ‘Concussion’ — she f—king said, ‘He [Rock] should quit ‘cause Will didn’t get nominated for ‘Concussion’.’ What the f—k,” he recalled.

“So then I do some jokes about it. Who gives a f—k? She starts it, I finish it, OK. That’s what the f—k happened. Nobody’s picking on this b—ch. She started this s—t. Nobody was picking on her.”

In the end, the “I Think I Love My Wife” actor said he has supported Will throughout his entire career.

“I loved Will Smith my whole life … I loved this n—ga, he made some great movies. I have rooted for Will Smith, my whole life I rooted for this motherf—ker. And now, I watch ‘Emancipation’ just to see him get whooped. Got me rooting for Massa.”

He dropped the mic after one last joke about his parents raising him not to fight in front of white people. As expected, neither Will nor Jada have issued a public response to the special.