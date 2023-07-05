‘Straight from Satan’s Back Pocket’: Angela Rye Blasts Anna Duggar’s Father In Video for Delivering Sermon Claiming Enslaved People Failed to Protest Slavery and Were Saved By Church Leaders on Plantation

Angela Rye, also known as the self-proclaimed title Truth Bringer, delivered the truth in a response video with facts that shot down a white Texas pastor’s false claims of enslaved people being freed by nice plantation owners because they failed to go to Washington, D.C., and protest slavery.

Rye, a popular social media influencer who is known for being a social justice advocate, is host of the podcast “On 1 with Angela Rye” on YouTube and Apple podcasts.

(Left) Pastor Mike Keller delivering ‘enslaved people’ sermon (Right) Angela Rye giving response to Keller’s sermon (Photo: @angela_rye/Twitter screenshot)

She recently made a response video to dispute the false claims given by pastor Mike Keller. Keller made the comments while speaking at Fairpark Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas.

Rye captioned the video, “Well, well, well: Pastor Slavery brings the HEAT! It’s the heat all right. Straight from satan’s back pocket. The church mothers used to say your sin will find you out…with this kind of storytelling, this man needs to make it straight to the altar for a special laying hands prayer.”

Rye started by addressing the opening line of the short clip by Keller that claimed enslaved people did not protest against slavery.

“First of all, let’s go back to what he said initially: ‘Did they protest in D.C?’. Perhaps not, but there were folks involved in uprisings and in revolts. There were people who were coming together every year until emancipation to come up with a political agenda that would ensure what? Abolition — probably a word that Pastor Slavery is not too familiar with,” said Rye in her response video.

Next, she addressed the pastor’s claims that suggested white slaveholders built churches for enslaved people and taught them how to read so they could read the Bible.

“So, I want to be clear about the fact that if there was a church built for Black folks to convene and congregate, it was not due to the good credit of the good people at the United Confederacy Congregation, OK, or Pastor Slavery. It was because of our blood, sweat, tears, and prayers,” said Rye.

Well, well, well: Pastor Slavery brings the HEAT! It’s the heat all right. Straight from satan’s back pocket. The church mothers used to say your sin will find you out…with this kind of storytelling, this man needs to make it straight to the altar for a special laying hands… pic.twitter.com/qqMHP3sT4c — a. rye (@angela_rye) July 3, 2023

Then she took down Keller’s claims of Black people humbling themselves for their wicked ways and that led to slavery being abolished.

“Slavery, that is the wicked ways they turned from. In fact, they were God-inspired to understand that they were not supposed to be held captive by another human being,” said Rye. “Despite pastors like Pastor Slavery here wanting to impress upon them and brainwash them that the ways in which Christianity serves them is if they serve their masters.”

Finally, she addressed Keller’s final point that slavery was made illegal through “lots of white presidents.”

“First of all, there is one Abraham Lincoln who signed the Emancipation Proclamation. But let me tell you something else, Pastor Slavery, he did it because of pressure from the Blacks. We’re talking Frederick Douglass. We’re talking the many ways in which Harriet Tubman risked her life. We are talking abolitionists, OK. Somebody again, some folks again you know nothing about,” said Rye.