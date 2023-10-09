How Black Folks Really Feel About the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Unless you’re under a rock right now, you know that a deadly war has erupted in the Middle East this weekend.

Palestinian militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday, marking one of the most violent battles in recent years. It brought the longstanding and persistent issue of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to the forefront, a conflict that has plagued the Middle East for decades.

Images after Hamas militants breached Israeli checkpoint locations along the border with Gaza. (Photo: YouTube/WSJ)

While the conflict has flooded national and international headlines, Black folks have taken to social media to voice their opinions. Some have taken sides as the Americans have often done amid the persistent warfare in the Gaza Strip, but many think we should sit this one out.

Here are a few of the top reactions:

Israel hates black people so bad it's insane so I'm not sure why they're supporting them — professional Gregg hater 🦅 (@heismybabygirl) October 8, 2023

Afro Palestinians in Israel and Palestine. And they suffer racism in both side. pic.twitter.com/11zOKpTpyh — Don Salmon (@dijoni) October 8, 2023

In order for Netanyahu to “declare war”, he’d have to acknowledge Palestine is a sovereign nation.



And if that’s the case, he & Israel have been invading a sovereign nation & every single semblance of violence in Palestinian territory has been by definition an act of terror. — Joe Biden Hates Black People (@realnikohouse) October 8, 2023

Here’s the latest:

The casualty count has now surpassed 1,000 people, with Israeli media reporting at least 700 Israeli fatalities and the local health ministry in Palestine confirming 560 Palestinian casualties.

Among the victims are nine American citizens, as well as other foreign nationals, according to U.S. officials and world leaders. The Israel Defense Forces report that several Israeli soldiers, civilians, and possibly foreign nationals have been taken as captives, and Israeli media indicates that over 100 people are currently missing.

The weekend conflict began when Hamas militants breached the border barrier between Gaza and Israel. They seized control of Israeli villages and towns near the border, leading U.S. leaders to categorize the attack as terrorism.

According to Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, the international spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, Hamas successfully captured “a significant number” of Israeli citizens.

In response, Israel has initiated a series of airstrikes, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that “the enemy will face an unparalleled cost.”

The mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reservists is currently underway.

Netanyahu issued a warning to Palestinian residents, urging them to evacuate areas where militants are present and emphasizing Israel’s intention to dismantle all Hamas hideouts.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker says that he was out for a jog in Israel when the chaos started, forcing him to seek cover.

