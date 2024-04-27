Viral Video Shows Nevada Teacher Knock Down 18-Year-Old Who Reportedly Called Him Slur; Black Students Launch GoFundMe After Arrest, Say Teacher Acted In Self Defense

A Nevada substitute teacher was arrested for getting into a physical scuffle with a student, according to several reports.

Video obtained by News 3 shows the teacher going head to head with the student in the hallway at Valley High School in Las Vegas on Thursday. The student and the teacher could be seen throwing jabs at one another until the teen fell to the ground. The adult appeared to stand over the teen but eventually walked away from the area, surrounded by other students.

“I see a teacher fighting a student, I’m like ‘wow,'” Andrew Acevez told KTNV. “And then the teacher is just standing over him, just slapping him, saying stuff to him, and I’m like, ‘wow, that’s crazy.'”

On April 26, Re’Kwon Smith, 27, was released from jail on the condition that he doesn’t contact the complainant in his school fighting case. (Photo: @CristenDrummond/@unlimited_ls/X)

The teacher was identified as 27-year-old Re’Kwon Smith, who has been employed with the district since last fall.

Now, police say, he is no longer allowed to be a sub in the Clark County School District (CCSD), adding that he was “removed” from the “substitute pool.” The teen was hospitalized after the incident.

Smith was housed at the local detention center. Jail records viewed by Atlanta Black Star show Smith was charged with assault of a student on school property, threatening to harm a public school student, battery resulting in bodily harm, and interfering with a student attending school.

News 3’s Cristen Drummond reported via post on X that Smith was released on the condition that he stay away from school property, have no contact with the victim, and avoid trouble. He is expected to appear in court in late May.

Re’Kwon Smith,27, makes his first appearance in court. He is accused of getting into a fist fight with a Valley High School student.



He is being released from custody with no bail.



Certain conditions of his release include:

1. Stay out of trouble (no new arrests or citations)… pic.twitter.com/ROyBF2OSJz — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) April 26, 2024

The fight reportedly erupted after the student called Smith the N-word. After the altercation, the student allegedly said, “you’re going to jail [slur],” per KVVU-TV Officials notified the community and media that the investigation is ongoing.

“CCSD does not tolerate violence of any kind. Violence in any form is unacceptable and goes against the fundamental principles of education and respect,” the district said in a statement. “Any altercation between a teacher and a student is thoroughly investigated, and appropriate disciplinary action is taken.”

Two individuals named Anthony and E’mmonie, who identify themselves as high school students, have created a GoFundMe page for Smith’s legal expenses. They state that he acted in self-defense and offered more details of the incident.

“Mr. Smith had engaged in a physical altercation with another student who is of age (meaning he’s 18). During passing period Mr. Smith and the student were walking up the ramp. The 18 year old student proceeds to call Mr. Smith (a black male) a racial slur (nggr). Moments after Mr. Smith was called a racial slur. The student starts to swing on him causing a few slaps in the face and a ripped shirt. Then Mr. Smiths start to defend himself by punching the student multiple times till he is on the floor. Then Mr. Smith proceeds to say “ you lost your mind boy “.”

As of Friday night, the page had raised over $3,700.

“There has been multiple racial incidents at this school and there has been no action taken by any administration to stop it,” the caption said. “It would be greatly appreciated if anyone could help donate for his bail because we as a community feel as if Mr. Smith should have justice and be supported and his story should be heard.”