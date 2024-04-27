Jamaican Businessman Accused of Hiring Hitman to Kill Wife to Collect Life Insurance Money Was Set to Receive More Than $100 Million

New details were revealed about the Caribbean businessman who is currently in the midst of a trial following allegations that he hired a hitman to kill his now-deceased wife.

According to the Jamaica-Gleaner, Omar Collymore was the lone recipient of his wife Simone Campbell-Collymore’s $21 million life insurance policy. He was also set to receive a majority of her second policy, worth $80 million, while the two children would get 15 percent each.

Campbell-Collymore and a taxi driver were shot dead in St. Andrew in 2018. The fatal moment was captured on camera, and now those who are connected, including Collymore, are on trial. He married the victim eight years before the deadly shooting and was charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.

Simone Campbell-Collymore and her husband, Omar, who is currently on trial in connection with her slaying. (Photo: Facebook)

A man, Wade Blackwood, who received a reduced sentence in exchange for his testimony, claimed that he was forced to carry out the deadly attack to settle his brother’s debt.

It is alleged that Collymore and Campbell-Collymore had a rocky marriage after he had an affair. However, she was open to mending their relationship and looking past his mistakes.

For instance, in a text message shared in court, she reportedly wrote: “Omar, I want you, I want my family, the kids are hurting, I am hurting, you are hurting, I don’t know what else to tell you. I want my man but you have to want me as much.”

“Whether you like to hear it or not you didn’t just cheat, you were disrespectful. But I told you I want my marriage, I want my children to have their parents under one roof,” she said in another message.

However, eventually, she was open to separation during a time of financial turmoil for Collymore. The then-insurance agent unveiled the specifics about the life insurance policy in court last week.

Campbell-Collymore, 32, was worth $150 million, and she took out a policy back in 2017, the Gleaner reported. The agent testified that Collymore sought two more policies with a $10 million critical illness arrangement, although his wife already had one.

Per the outlet, Collymore’s attorney, Dianne Jobson, drilled the agent in court and insinuated that he never met the couple. However, the man disagreed, calling her idea a “suggestion.”

“It is not true that the only time I met with Mr. Collymore was for him to sign. Both applicants were present when I filled in the application in their store downtown,” the insurance agent said, per the Jamaica Observer.