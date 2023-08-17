‘Y’all Dressed to Go Two Different Places’: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s ‘Date Night’ Photo Derails When Fans Zoom In on Their Outfits

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, went out for date night, according to a post on the tennis champion shared on Instagram on Aug. 15. But fans are confused about their outfit choices.

Both were dressed in all black. However, Ohanian was a bit less dressed to impress than Williams, who was sporting a lace turtleneck paired with a knee-length pencil skirt and sneakers.

Her hubby can be seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a baseball hat, and matching Black crocs.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams pose for a shot shared on Instagram. (Photo: @serenawilliams / Instagram)

“Gotta love Date night,” Williams captioned the post.

Fans in her comment section chimed in, and while many loved Williams’ ensemble, others quickly called out the 40-year-old Reddit co-founder for his humble attire.

One fan noted, “Y’all dressed to go two different places,” along with two laughing-crying emojis and a blue heart emoji. The response prompted several users to reply, “lmao” or ‘lol!”

“Wealthy enough to wear the finest fashions and choose to dress comfortably, love it,” added another.

Other fans focused on Williams’ megawatt smile and how happy the couple looked.

“He brings the biggest smile out of her, every time. I love this couple.”

“Love y’all!! Such a beautiful couple!

Williams and Ohanian are currently expecting their second child. They married in 2017 before welcoming their daughter, 5-year-old Alexis Olympia. But this isn’t her first time falling asleep on date night.

Alexis Ohanian took daughter Olympia on her first date last night and said she really is a mini Serena Williams: “Of course she got cold (just like her mama) and I gave her my jacket” 🥰 pic.twitter.com/i3MRuRIhbW — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) March 11, 2023

Days before revealing their second pregnancy on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, the 41-year-old’s husband shared a photo of the two attending an NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks in Miami.

Ohanian can be seen making a funny face while many zoomed in on Williams, who had her eyes closed shut, seemingly in a deep sleep.

But she hasn’t stopped working quite just yet. Williams recently executive produced a sports documentary with her Olympic gold medalist sister, Venus Williams, and actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, titled “COPA 71.”

It details the 1971 Women’s World Cup of soccer in Mexico City, which drew more than 100,000 fans before being written out of sports history, and is expected to be released later this year.

