‘I’m Getting My Weight Up’: Snoop Dogg Vows to Get In Shape In Order to Confront Stephen A. Smith for Mocking His Skinny Physique

Stephen A. Smith made a guest appearance on a recent episode of the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. During their talk, they covered topics like Skip Bayless, “First Take,” and Jordan vs. Lebron. While their conversation was very cordial, one topic called for legendary rapper Snoop Dogg to call the pair out.

The two sports analysts got into a light-hearted yet heated conversation about the pair going to the gym together in the near future. Smith was adamantly against the suggestion, not because of how hard the workout would be, but for how the public would react to any clips or pictures that would leak afterward.

“I’m not doing that. I’m not going in the gym with you Shannon. I’m not doing that.” Smith said animatedly while Sharpe was laughing, “I’m not. Listen you want a meme that people will be laughing at me for the next two decades? Have me in the gym with Shannon Sharpe.”

To get his point across to his laughing host, Smith slipped up and called out one of his friends. The ESPN analyst continued, “Come on man. You know what I’m saying. That’s like the Rock standing next to Snoop Dogg. We ain’t doing that.”

This is when Sharpe started cackling, but Smith realized his slip-up, reached his hand out, and said to the camera “Snoop is my dog. You know I love — baby, you know I love you.”

The pair continued to joke about their potential workout session, but Snoop wasn’t laughing. He was already in the gym.

After catching wind of the “Club Shay Shay” episode, the Long Beach rapper uploaded a shirtless picture of himself and Wiz Khalifa performing at a concert on Instagram. The caption under the picture read, “@stephenasmith @shannonsharpe84 I’m getting my weight up so when I come on the show will talk about [lifting weight emoji] Thanks 4 the motivation.”

Sharpe commented with the flexing arm emoji, and other fans also shouted out Snoop for his gains.

“Unc said he bout to eat and get swole.”

“We see ya Snoop.”

“You’ve got this @snoopdogg.”

Snoop may have gotten his gains while on the road with fitness nut and frequent collaborator Wiz Khalifa during the pair’s “High School Reunion Tour.” The two just finished off their two-month, 33-city tour in Irvine, California, on Aug. 27.