Lil Wayne’s Smoke Break May Have Saved Him from an Overzealous Fan Who Tried to Rush Him on Stage

It looks like a smoke break might have saved Lil Wayne from being tackled by a fan during his recent concert in Las Vegas.

The Louisiana native performed some of his infamous hit records during a performance at Drai’s Nightclub, just three days after the “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy” rapper’s 41st birthday last Friday, Sept. 27.

While rapping “Money on My Mind” from his album, “Tha Carter III,” an unidentified woman appeared to be so moved by the performance that she decided to hop on stage.

Lil Wayne nearly dodged a female fan who rushed the stage. (Photo: @liltunechi/Instagram)

The woman can be seen wearing an all-black outfit with a hole right in the back of her pants in a viral TikTok video. Her blond hair was disheveled, and some sort of paper was stuck to one of her shoes.

At the time when she began to approach Wayne, he had his back turned to the crowd as he took a break to light a smoke as shown in another clip.

Wayne never saw the woman coming, thanks to one of the rapper’s security guards swooping in and carting her offstage.

Fans made jokes about how good his security is, while some related more with the woman who ran on stage.

“Was that Money on My Mind? Understandable.”

“Lol he got better security than Lincoln, buddy just ran up and smoked him at the theater.”

“Bless her heart! But if I’m being honest… this would be me if I ever saw @Lil Wayne in person.”

“Weezy aint even notice. Sparking up the blunt and got to work. Its nice to see some security that actually stops people. Look at what happened to Drake.”

The New Orleans native has tried his best to keep himself busy lately.

Last Thursday, Sept. 28, Wayne looked like the fan as he rushed the field with his beloved Green Bay Packers. Just like the woman who ran up on him, the “Green and Yellow” rapper was also clowned him specifically for looking like a “kid” when he came out with his favorite NFL team.

Lil Wayne bringing out the Green Bay Packers was epic 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f4FcmFTrFb — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 30, 2023

That wasn’t Wayne’s only trip to the sports world this year, as he is now a part-time sports analyst. After Shannon Sharpe left FS1’s “Undisputed,” Skip Bayless put out a list of all the cohosts who would appear on the show.

The “A Milli” artist, a close friend of Bayless, made the cut as a recurring guest. He also made the new intro for the show, replacing the old one.

The theme song most likely was the thing that sparked Wayne to get back in the studio. Just one day after he rushed onto Lambeau Field, Wayne dropped his latest project, “Tha Fix Before Tha VI.” He said it was made just to get fans ready for the latest chapter in the beloved album series “Tha Carter VI.”