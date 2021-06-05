Kenya Moore Faces Backlash After Calling Out ‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais and ‘RHONY’ Star Eboni K. Williams for What She Calls Playing the Race Card on Their Franchises

Kenya Moore found herself facing backlash on Thursday, June 3, for speaking out against two Housewives she deemed played the race card on their reality TV franchises. The women in question were “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais and “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Eboni K. Williams.

Beauvais recently called out her “RHOBH” co-star Kyle Richards for the “Halloween Kills” actress’ previous claims that Beauvais didn’t pay a $5,000 donation to charity. When addressing the situation, “The Real” co-host told Richards how those public remarks said during the season 10 reunion fed into the past stereotypes relating to a Black person not paying a bill. Beauvais ultimately sent the donation to Richards after it was discovered the entire mishap was caused by her charity information being sent to her old address.

Kenya Moore (center) receives backlash after calling out “RHONY” star Eboni K. Williams (left) and “RHOBH” star Garcelle Beauvais (far right) for playing the race card on their respective franchises. Photo:@thekenyamoore @ebonikwilliams @garcelle/Instagram

Moore, who apparently seemed to be viewing the show, said on Twitter that Richards calling out Beauvais had nothing to do with race but more so about getting the money for her charity. She wrote, “I don’t think @KyleRichards calling Garcelle out about not paying her donation has anything to do with color. It’s not a black or white issue. It’s a green issue. Let’s not pull the race card every episode. They weren’t cool at the time. Glad they talked it through #RHOBH.”

The mother of one added in another tweet how her “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-stars Porsha Williams and Nene Leakes “never paid” their donations that they promised to pay on camera. “Fun fact: Nene never paid her $20k donation to @DPSFndtn and @Porsha4real never paid her $5k to #blackmanlab both promised to pay ON CAMERA neither actually paid #facts#[email protected]”

Days before Moore tweeted about Beauvais and Richards’s confrontation, she commented under “RHOBH” star Luann Lesseps’s Instagram post, which promoted the show’s episode that aired June 2. Moore’s remark seemingly threw shots at Lesseps’s co-star Eboni K. Williams, who got into a heated altercation with Lesseps about education.

Williams and Lesseps’s argument stemmed from a previous conversation fellow castmates Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney were having about openly discussing sex with friends. When Lesseps shared that vulgar language didn’t align with the conservative values the women shared, Williams disagreed and pointed out how she was the most educated person in the group and still felt comfortable talking about sex. The argument ultimately ended with the topic shifting from the level of education to race as Williams was asked to leave Lesseps’ residence.

Moore said, “LOL degrees make you more educated it doesn’t always mean they are more intelligent😂.”

Kenya Moore’s comments under “RHONY” star Luann Lesseps’ Instagram post promoting the recent episode seemingly throws shots at Eboni K. Williams’s “education” remarks on the show. Photo:@countessluann/Instagram

After Moore’s comments against Beauvais and Williams became viral throughout social media, many people bashed the Kenya Moore Hair Care creator. One Instagram user even explained the entire situation while defending Beauvais and Williams.

“Kenya is the Stacey Dash of Real Housewives.”

“@thekenyamoore sometimes we ALL wish you’d just shut the f–k up.”

“Eboni literally said she wasn’t trying to say she was smarter that she was more technically educated . Garcelle is in the right . Kyle wouldn’t have called any other woman like that.”

“Can we cancel Kenya already.”

“Kenya in everybody’s business but her own.”

“Kenya is consistent with her disdain for other Black women. It’s giving self-loathing and miserable.”

Following the backlash, Moore showed that despite her initial statement she has no animosity against Beauvais and Williams by commenting on a Twitter user’s remark who called her a sell-out. She said, while praising Beauvais and Williams on June 4, “Hi @[email protected] paid once she was made aware of the oversight. Others did not. IMO Kyle would have called ANYONE out who she was beefing with-black OR white. I’m a fan of @GarcelleB and @EboniKWilliams is a beast! We can be objective to facts and sensitive.”