‘Melvin Come Get Ya Stepson’: ‘Baby Boy’ Star Tyrese Gibson Issues Warning to Taraji P. Henson After Resurfaced Clip Shows Her Feeling Up on Usher Amid Concert Drama

Tyrese Gibson, 44, decided to join in on the recent conversation surrounding Usher’s seductive serenades at his Las Vegas residency. A resurfaced video online shows the “OMG” singer and actress Taraji P. Henson sharing an intimate moment together.

Tyrese Gibson and Taraji P. Henson (Pictured: @tyrese/Instagram)

Last year for her 52nd birthday, Henson attended Usher’s concert, where she joined the Grammy winner onstage. In the video originally shared by the “My Boo” artist, the two celebrities were seen dancing relatively close to each other while he sang Bobby Brown’s 1989 hit “Rock Wit’cha” to her.

Henson and Usher, 44, caressed each other’s bodies before the “Empire” actress called this the “best birthday ever.”

Their encounter was recently remembered by @theybf_daily, who shared the recording on its Instagram page. The clip may have sparked unwelcoming emotions from Gibson, who had a few thoughts about his “Baby Boy” co-star gyrating on his fellow R&B crooner.

“So this is what you did when you said you wanted to go to Vegas just you and your girls?” Gibson wrote in the comments section. He continued, “Got it……. See you in a few days this violence is about to get domestic —— Not mad at usher he’s doing his job See you soon Yvette.”

Tyrese Gibson issues a warning to Taraji P. Henson after a resurfaced clip shows her caressing Usher’s body on stage. (Pictured: @theybf_daily/Instagram)

Yvette is the name of Henson’s character in the classic 2001 film directed by the late John Singleton. Gibson played her boyfriend and the father of her son, Jody.

His warning was captured by The Neighborhood Talk and soon distributed on its Instagram page, where several fans continued his joke by adding their own references from the movie.

“Lmaoooooo but it was fine and dandy when you was knocking down her coworker,” one fan wrote. This comment highlighted the part in the movie when Gibson’s character almost cheated on Yvette with her coworker, but then changed his mind at the last second.

Another comment called on Gibson’s dominant on-screen stepdad Melvin, portrayed by Ving Rhames. “Melvin come get ya stepson before he end up in jail.”

“Not Jody starting s–t from his mama house,” a third user wrote. In the film, Jody played a jobless father of two who lived with his mother Juanita, played by A.J. Johnson.

Should’ve known Taraji was gonna CUT UP at Usher’s residency. 😭 pic.twitter.com/hRHWI1koc0 — ♎︎ | ♏︎ | ♌︎ RICH HOMO QUAN (@Homiekage) July 8, 2023

While many enjoyed Gibson’s nostalgic message, a few users mentioned the unpleasant taste his domestic violence statement left in their mouths.

“It was funny until I saw the domestic part.”

“He could’ve kept that DV joke…”

Discussions on what transpires between Usher and other celebs at his concert came into play after the father of Keke Palmer’s infant son publicly shamed the outfit she chose to wear to one of his shows.

Last week, the “Joyful Noise” star was serenaded by Usher while wearing a see-through mesh dress. Once a video of Palmer and Usher hit the internet, Darius Daulton Jackson made his displeasure known on Twitter.

However, his opinions quickly ignited commotion online and he was soon met with backlash from supporters of the self-proclaimed “millennial diva.”



Since Jackson’s public remarks, Palmer seemingly has remained unbothered as she continues to be booked and busy with several projects such as her own shirt line featuring phrasings such as “IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bulls–t.”

Henson has not yet responded to Gibson’s post.