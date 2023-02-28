‘MBJ Got the Last Laugh’: Michael B. Jordan Reminds Fans He’s Still Got It In Stripped-Down Calvin Klein Ad Following ‘Corny’ Red Carpet Moment

Michael B. Jordan just reminded those who may have forgotten of a reason why he was once named the “Sexiest Man Alive.”

The 36-year-old is the newest face to grace billboards for Calvin Klein’s underwear campaign. Fans have been blushing over the images that dropped on Feb. 27.

In the photos, Jordan flexed his muscular physique while showing the world a side of him that, up until now, had only been seen behind closed doors.

With every snap, he showed off his toned abs, muscular upper body, and, of course, CK’s signature high-quality cotton underwear — although the pricey undergarments are hardly what attracted hundreds to leave comments.

Michael B. Jordan poses for Calvin Klein’s latest underwear campaign. Photo: Michaelbjordan/Instagram

“I’ll take corny for 1000 please.”

“And now I have strong urge for some corn.”

“The kid with the headshot…. Keep going MBJ!”

“Corny where????? MBJ got the last laugh………. SUCCESS is the best revenge.”

For those who missed the viral moment that has his admirers craving “corn,” during the Atlanta premiere on Feb. 23, Jordan had an interesting run-in with a former classmate, radio personality Lore’l. According to “The Morning Rush” co-host, she and the “Journal for Jordan” lead attended Chad Science Academy in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey.

As Lore’l recalled their brief history, she was interrupted by Jordan, who interjected with, “Oh yeah, I was the corny kid, right?” Lore’l was adamant that she “did not say that” and instead that she was “misquoted for sure.”

The actor was referencing a 2021 discussion that took place on the “Undressing Room” podcast, where she admitted to joining in with other classmates who used to clown Jordan.

“We teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan,” recalled Lore’l. “And he also would come to school with a head shot. We lived in Newark; that’s the hood. We would make fun of him, like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!”

Michael B. Jordan calls out The Morning Hustle host, Lore’l, for calling him “corny” in the past during a podcast. pic.twitter.com/n3zPAk0LrK — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) February 26, 2023

While Jordan was eager to put the corny remarks on blast, he could not say the same about stripping down to his boxer briefs.

“I was like, my mama gon’ have to see this. Let me call her and be like, ‘I’m sorry. It’s out here.’ I got my business all out in the streets, literally,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” at the “Creed III” Los Angeles premiere.

Prior to dropping his pants, he had fans going crazy over a photo spread for his Rolling Stone cover story.

When his admirers were not preoccupied with swooning over him, a few questioned why his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey made the seemingly irrational decision to end their nearly two-year relationship.