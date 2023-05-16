‘Not the Leggings and Knee Pad Boot??’: Kanye West Dragged By Pro Wrestler for Wearing Padded Knee-High ‘Boots’ After Critics Slam His Recent Fashion Look

Kanye West is getting dragged online again for an outfit, this time by a pro wrestler, after being called out for wearing a pair of leggings.

The “Praise God” rapper was spotted out and about with his purported wife, Bianca Censori, during a recent outing.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Spring 2023 Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22, 2022, in New York. (Photo: Gotham/GC Images)

Ye and the 27-year-old were photographed after leaving dinner at Cecconi’s last week in West Hollywood on May 13. The Grammy-winning artist can be seen wearing a black, shiny long-sleeved top paired with form-fitting maroon or brown-colored pants.

Related: New Photos of Kanye West Have Fans Comparing His New Look to His Ex-Wife’s Clothing Collection

He also sported what appeared to be a pair of kickboxing shin guards. West appears to be wearing a shoe-sock design on his feet, while Censori wore a white sports bra with gray leggings and short heels.

On May 15, WWE wrestler Matt Cardona shared the same picture of the 45-year-old on Instagram, where he clowned Ye’s look.

“Kanye is wearing kickpads now?! He looks like an Indy worker now. Is he coming after THE INDY GOD?! Be a man Kanye,” wrote Cardona in his caption. “C’mon don’t be scared…you’re running from Broski…that’s what I heard!!!”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/fYNUt0AkN2 — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 14, 2023

Fans also left comments about West’s ensemble under the post and joked about his fashion choices. A few fans said they couldn’t tell if he was wearing socks or shoes in the photo. One said “and he doesn’t seem to be wearing any shoes.. just socks lol” and another wrote, “What are those, sir? Seriously, is he wearing slippers?”

Other wrote:

“He about to wrestle at wrestlemania,” replied one user.

“Kanye looking like a mortal kombat create a fighter.”

“Kickpads AND tights? Nah, this guy’s coming at you for sure.”

“Not the leggings and knee pad boot??”

West’s fashion choices became headline news after he was seen wearing tight sweatpants tucked into what appeared to be a pair of socks. According to TMZ, he recently filed a trademark for filed for “YZY SOCK SHOES.” The outlet obtained documents that read, “Socks; socks with leather soles.”

Fans believe the outfit is from West’s new clothing collection, the YEEZY 10 collection, which he unveiled on May 1 during a Los Angeles fashion show.

But even then, many joked that the new pieces resembled his ex-wife’s collection of girdle-type undergarments, SKIMS.