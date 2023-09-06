Jonathan Majors’ Legal Team Suggests Court Prosecution Held Back Evidence from Defense as Trial Date for His Domestic Assault Case Is Delayed for a Second Time

A second trial start date has come and gone in the domestic assault case against Jonathan Majors. On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the actor appeared virtually for what was supposed to be the first day of litigation regarding the matter.

However, a Manhattan district judge instead set another court hearing for Sept. 15 after Majors’ defense attorneys stated they “have written to the prosecutor regarding deficiencies” in the prosecution turning over evidence in discovery to the defense.

Jonathan Majors assault case against a woman in New York City was delayed a second time. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

A previous trial date was set for Aug. 3, but the prosecution requested more time to build their case.

Majors was criminally charged in March after his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, accused him of striking and strangling her after a night out in New York City. She claimed he twisted her arm and shoved her after she confronted him about texting another woman.

The actor reportedly called police hours after the altercation, citing concerns for the woman’s mental health after finding her injured in his apartment. His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has stood firmly in declaring his innocence, claiming that he is the actual victim in the ordeal.

The NYPD granted the 30-year-old woman an order of protection in April. Two months later, the “Creed III” knockout’s legal team filed a counterclaim, which provided evidence of injuries that Majors sustained at the hands of Jabbari.

“From the beginning, we have said Jonathan Majors is innocent and provably the victim here. Last week, for the first time, Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night,” said Chaundry in a statement issued to Entertainment Weekly.

The actor who portrays Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror apparently had scratch marks and cut on his face where he alleged Jabbari dug her nail into his skin. Chaundry also claimed Jabbari was being hunted by police.

She went on to state that the police had reason to arrest his ex. Majors’ career has taken a beating in the wake of the scandal.

His management and PR teams both severed ties with him, and multiple projects he had in the works have since dried up.

Through it all, however, he has seemingly had the support of actress Meagan Good. The two sparked dating speculation in May when they were spotted together. They have since been seen cozying up to each other overseas, with Good’s family members, and during other public outings. She was also by his side when he appeared in court in person for a June court hearing.