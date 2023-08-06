Jonathan Majors’ Lawyer Speaks Out, Claims His Accuser Is Being ‘Hunted By the NYPD’ as Prosecution Stalls for More Time In Domestic Assault Case

Earlier this week, actor Jonathan Majors was ready to mount a defense against domestic violence charges brought against him by his ex-girlfriend in court. However, the trial has now been delayed.

The prosecution says they are still obtaining discovery to help build their case, which has forced the court to push the case back another month to Sept. 6.

Jonathan Majors attends the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

Variety reports that Majors’ defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, said the delay is due to the prosecution failing to turn over the evidence to the court in a “timely” fashion.

“One hundred and thirty-one days ago, authorities unjustly cuffed Jonathan Majors in his own home, hauling him off to jail based on the word of a woman now hunted by the NYPD,” shared in a statement with Newsweek.

“Bravely, Jonathan Majors laid bare to the NYPD the relentless, alcohol-fueled abuse he suffered at the hands of Grace Jabbari, an enduring nightmare in their relationship,” she added. “Now, as soon as Jabbari sets foot back in New York, the NYPD stands ready to arrest her.”

Still, reports say the “Lovecraft Country” star walked into the court wearing a gray double-breasted suit with a blue shirt, carrying a Bible, a notebook, and holding the hand of his girlfriend Meagan Good. The two have been dating for a few months, and this is her second appearance with him in court. Good was dressed in all white and garnered a lot of attention from the media.

According to Vanity Fair, a woman who recognized the “Harlem” actress and said, “Can I give her a hug?” and later added she was “even more beautiful in person.”

Many on social media began dredging up their conspiracy theories on the couple being a complete “PR Stunt.”

One tweeted, “Thinkpiece merchants who dragged meagan good for being jonathan majors “PR linkup” are in for one helluva surprise when they realise the “other woman” jabbari saw on his phone leading to her losing her shit &attacking him in the uber in the first place.. was actually meagan.”

A second said, “It’s probably a well-executed PR move, but if this relationship is real, the way Meagan Good standing by Jonathan Majors when everyone else has given up on him, is refreshing to see in today’s world.”

It’s probably a well-executed PR move, but if this relationship is real, the way Meagan Good standing by Jonathan Majors when everyone else has given up on him, is refreshing to see in today’s world.



Hopefully he does not take this support for granted. pic.twitter.com/5dCHHko3um — Samuel Dameus (@samueldameus) August 4, 2023

Majors, 33, was arrested in his Manhattan residence on March 25 after a woman alleged that he assaulted her, resulting in her hospitalization due to “minor injuries to her head and neck.” The woman was later identified as his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

He has pleaded not guilty after receiving four misdemeanors charges for assault and aggravated harassment. One charge of strangulation that was originally filed has since been dropped. Should he be convicted, the Marvel actor could spend a year behind bars.

In a statement from the New York Police Department, Jabbari “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to a hospital in stable condition.” She was subsequently granted a temporary protection order against Majors in April.

However, months later, after further investigation, new reports are changing the whole complexion of the abuser.

Following his court appearance on June 21, Majors’ legal team filed a domestic complaint against Jabbari. Alongside this complaint, he submitted evidence supporting their claim that he was the victim of an attack, shifting the narrative in the ongoing legal dispute.

Chaudhry even once described the investigation as a “witch hunt” against the celebrated actor, who began to gradually earn fame over the past two years.

Majors previously starred in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” as well as Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed III.” Following the accusations, he was dropped from his management and PR team.