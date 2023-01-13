‘Michael B. Jordan Can’t Breathe Right Now’: Damson Idris and Lori Harvey Shut Down the Internet with Photo Kissing and Cuddling on Her Birthday

“Snowfall” actor Damson Idris just broke millions of fans’ hearts after he seemingly confirmed his relationship with fashion IT girl Lori Harvey. The British eye candy uploaded photos of him and Harvey on his Instagram story, along with a message to celebrate her 26th birthday today.

In the photo, the two are seen wrapped in each other’s arms as Idris’ hands are around her bum. With both of their eyes closed, Idris managed to squeeze her cheeks and give her a big smooch while Harvey’s blushingly smiled without showing teeth.

“Happy Birthday Nunu,” Idris wrote over the first photo. The second image featured Harvey on set holding stacks of money next to prop drugs. “The Plug,” he wrote, channeling his character Franklin Saint on the hit “Snowfall” series.

The rather intimate photos were shared early this morning, Friday, Jan. 13. Fans had a field day in the comments of The Shade Room.

“Michael B. Jordan can’t breathe right now.”

“She’s collecting these men like infinity stones, and I love that for her this is exactly how you date in your 20s.”

“The ink on his NDA has officially dried!”

Damson Idris goes Instagram official with model Lori Harvey. (Photo: @damsonidris/Instagram.)

Damson and Harvey’s photo arrive one day after an interview with E! News, where Harvey claimed she was a “single woman.”

The “SKN by LH” founder sat down with Adrienne Houghton to discuss her January/February “Black Love” Essence Cover, her favorite piece of advice from stepfather Steve Harvey and the craziest misconceptions she’s heard about herself.

As the video opened up, the fashion model began to talk about the importance of black love, which she calls “the foundation of everything.”



“This is the Black love issue, and this is the first time that they’re featuring a single woman on the cover, so I’m very honored,” Harvey shared.

As their conversation continued, the former “The Real” host brought up how the media can occasionally twist things to fit a desired narrative. It prompted her to ask Harvey about the craziest rumors she’s heard about herself.

“Because I’m so quiet there’s been so many stories that have been made up about me. Like, I’ve seen stories about me being like fully in love with somebody, and we have this whole relationship and I’ll see the guy and I’m like ‘I’ve actually never even met him before,’” She explained.

Without saying names, Harvey went on to touch on a heavily discussed rumor that she was allegedly involved with a father-son duo.

“I’ve heard, I’ve dated a father and son before,” she stated before telling Houghton that the rumor was “absolutely not true.”

That quick one-minute clip was taken and plastered all over blog sites, where fans in the comments accused Harvey of being dishonest. A few alleged she dated Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Justin Combs, at different times.

“She dated Puffy and Justin girl stop.”

“You definitely dated Diddy and his son, but that’s okay, girl you still the goat with our dating s–t.”

“Like she’ll ever admit it.”



Many also defended Harvey and demanded that everyone just mind their business when it comes to who she decides to date or entertain.

“You guys keep saying she’s lying, but where is your proof beside the blogs saying it? Were you there?”



“How y’all gonna tell this woman she’s lying about who she’s been with? So y’all live with this woman? Y’all don’t even know this woman.”

While fans will essentially believe what they want, Harvey has spoken her truth. Back in 2019, the entrepreneur and Diddy made headlines after being spotted out at a reggae party in Miami.

Dating rumors came as a surprise due to Harvey’s relatively close with Justin. But she spent 2021 and some of 2022 with her ex, actor Michael B. Jordan. The “Creed” star had a whirlwind romance with Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter that lasted a year and a half. They easily became Hollywood’s favorite IT couple and previously documented their relationship and affection on Instagram.